SEN Design Group Launches Education Library for Industry

The SEN Design Group, the kitchen and bath industry’s first and largest buying group, is proud to announce the expansion of its on demand library, SENtelligence, now available to all kitchen and bath dealers.

SENtelligence, previously only available to SEN Members, houses nearly 50 on-demand educational webinars on topics such as "The 5 Ingredients of a Successful Appointment," "Earning Higher Gross Profit Margins," "Hiring & Managing Employees," and "Handling Objections." The library includes business and operational topics as well as sales and marketing how-to’s.

“Over the last few years we have seen an increase in the need for on-demand education,” states Ken Peterson, Founder and President of SEN Design Group. Peterson, whom oversees all educational programming at SEN, goes on to say, “As dealers become busier than ever, SEN is providing educational opportunities without scheduling constraints. It is truly education at your fingertips.”

The robust on-demand program is now available kitchen and bath dealers that are not currently members of SEN. The subscription is $149 per year and may be accessed by visiting http://www.sendesign.com/sentelligence.

About SEN Design Group

The SEN Design Group is the industry’s first kitchen and bath buying and business development group. As a 22-year-old professional organization, SEN has over 200 members nationwide and more than 80 quality vendors in cabinetry, appliances, plumbing fixtures, decorative hardware, closets, lighting, bathroom products, flooring, tile, business services and accessories who offer their products/services to the membership at group rates. Additionally, SEN offers over 40 business development services to its membership, including financial planning, business coaching, business management training, sales training programs, marketing tools to generate leads, networking, and management systems. For more information on SEN visit http://www.sendesigngroup.com.