Red Clay Consulting | Feel the Energy! "We chose Red Clay for its experience with Lodestar and Oracle Utilities products and with implementing similar projects. We are extremely satisfied with the results of this project.”

Following a competitive bid process, KUB selected Red Clay Consulting to upgrade their billing system – from Oracle Utilities Billing Expert v4.0 to Oracle Utilities Billing Component v1.6. Red Clay upgraded KUB’s C&I billing solution to the latest version of Oracle Utilities Billing Component. This upgrade was completed within KUB’s timeline and budget and has empowered KUB to provide uninterrupted billing services to its clients, while benefiting from the upgrade’s new functions and features.

Chad Bellis, Project Sponsor at KUB, commented on the upgrade and partnership with Red Clay: “We decided to upgrade our billing system to further enhance its reliability. We chose Red Clay for its experience with Lodestar and Oracle Utilities products and with implementing similar projects. We are extremely satisfied with the results of this project.”

According to Karan Singh, Managing Director at Red Clay Consulting, “From upgrades to full implementations, Red Clay has significant experience implementing Lodestar and Oracle Utilities Billing Component solutions. Red Clay has an impressive delivery record that we have built up in more than ten years of implementing these products. KUB was an outstanding partner, and I’m thrilled that we could once again deliver a successful project on time and under budget.”

For more information, please visit http://www.redclay.com.

About Red Clay Consulting

Red Clay, a leading consultancy for utilities, delivers seamless integrations of leading software systems. Industry experience, technical expertise and an unyielding commitment to client success combine to deliver turnkey solutions that maximize value. As a Gold Level member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), Red Clay Consulting is the preferred choice for software integration and managed services among utilities. Their unparalleled experience, expertise and execution fuels project success. To learn more about Red Clay, visit: http://www.redclay.com.

About Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB)

KUB provides electric, natural gas, water, and wastewater services to more than 445,000 customers in Knox County, Tennessee, and surrounding counties. We exist to serve our customers by providing utility services that are safe, reliable, and affordable; however, our mission is about more than pipes and wires. It's about meeting the needs of our customers and being good stewards of the environment, community resources, and ratepayers’ dollars. We look forward to continuing to help our community grow in the years to come.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.