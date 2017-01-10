Franchises Now Available!

Kwench Juice Café is proud to announce today that they are currently offering franchises to qualified candidates. Chosen applicants will get the opportunity to run a franchise with an exceptional business model, extensive training, and consistent ongoing support.

Kwench Juice Café prides itself on making healthy concoctions that taste great, and also making drinks that make you feel refreshingly healthy. While using the freshest natural ingredients, Kwench Juice Café’s priority is keeping your health in mind to ensure that each drink gives your body the boost it needs.

“What sets Kwench Juice Café apart is that we shop locally for fresh and organic ingredients to ensure you won’t find a fresher juice or smoothie,” says CEO Chris Gregoris. “Our main responsibility is providing top quality fresh products and excellent customer service.”

The menu at Kwench Juice Café includes: fresh juices, juice cleansing, fresh fruit smoothies, acai bowls and juice shots.

Currently, Kwench Juice Café has opened locations in Boston, MA & Providence, RI with many more locations being considered: Tampa, Florida; Naples, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Raleigh, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kwench Juice Café is currently looking to immediately expand its concept throughout North America. The opportunity is ideal for someone who is looking for the chance to become a business owner in the exploding Fresh Juice & Smoothie industry.

The Kwench Juice Café franchise costs $14,500, with the total investment being approximately $48,000 to $98,000 (when you factor in building improvements, lease deposits, equipment, square footage and more).

Franchisees are required to have a net worth of $100,000 and liquidity of $40,000.

Franchisees receive full site selection assistance, lease negotiations, layout & design of their Kwench Juice Café, on-site training, ongoing Support and marketing assistance.

If you interested in learning more about becoming a franchisee contact Chris Gregoris, CEO of Kwench Juice Cafe at chris(at)kwenchjuicecafe.com.

Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. Currently, Kwench Juice Franchising, Inc. is not registered to sell franchises in the following states: CA, HI, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NY, ND, RI, SD, VA, WA and WI.