Par Pacific Selects PriceAdvantage PriceAdvantage provides us speed and accuracy when pricing fuel.

PriceAdvantage, a fuel price management software company and division of Skyline Products, announced today that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MKT: PARR) has selected PriceAdvantage fuel pricing software to help determine optimal fuel prices and execute faster price changes among their growing network of 80+ stores in Hawaii.

“Par Pacific came to us looking for greater insight and control over their fuel pricing process,” shared Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. “Our software was a perfect match – from meeting the needs of the front-line staff and fuel pricing team to those in the executive suite.”

PriceAdvantage has the ability to make rapid, automatic price changes for those stores who fall within pre-set pricing strategies then notify the pricing team of those stores which fall outside the pre-defined strategies. This saves the fuel pricing team time and allows them to concentrate on those stores who might have market anomalies.

“Speed and accuracy are critical when pricing fuel,” shared Jim Yates, President of Par Hawaii. “PriceAdvantage gives us both by removing so many of the manual processes that tend to either delay prices changes or cause pricing errors. Quite simply, it gives our fuel pricing team a new level of confidence and it provides our executive team with robust store performance reports.”

Par Pacific selected the PriceAdvantage SaaS solution to leverage the benefits of a cloud service model including the low upfront cost, ease of implementation, and the maintenance and infrastructure cost benefits. The PriceAdvantage pre-built integrations with PDI and OPIS allowed the chain to be up-and-running quickly.

About PriceAdvantage

PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. Our easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel pricing software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at http://www.PriceAdvantage.com.

About Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MKT: PARR), based in Houston, Texas, is a growth-oriented company that owns, manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific’s business is organized into three primary segments of refining, retail and logistics. Par Pacific has refining and logistics assets in Hawaii and Wyoming and a retail distribution network in Hawaii.

Learn more about Par Pacific at http://www.parpacific.com/.