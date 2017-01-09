MyScript’s Nebo® Wins CES 2017 Mobile Apps Showdown

Needless to say, we’ve known how remarkable Interactive Ink Technology and Nebo are for quite some time. Nebo is truly an unprecedented notetaking application that combines the benefits of handwriting with the power and productivity of digital computing.

MyScript, a pioneering market leader in accurate, high-performance handwriting recognition and digital ink management technology, is proud to announce that Nebo has been named the winner of the 2017 Mobile Apps Showdown competition. The competition showcases the best of the latest breed of 2016’s apps, and highlights the innovation and ingenuity of today’s mobile app developers. Nebo is a breakthrough notetaking application that leverages the power of MyScript’s Interactive Ink technology, and makes handwritten digital document creation both seamless and highly productive.

“Our MyScript team is ecstatic to have won the Mobile Apps Showdown with our advanced note taking app, Nebo,” said Denis Manceau, vice president of product management at MyScript. “Needless to say, we’ve known how remarkable Interactive Ink Technology and Nebo are for quite some time. Nebo is truly an unprecedented notetaking application that combines the benefits of handwriting with the power and productivity of digital computing. With Nebo, you never have to retype your notes.”

Currently available on the Windows and Apple App stores, and soon arriving on Google Play, Nebo enables users with active pens to write and edit their handwritten notes in real-time. Nebo, gives users the ability to easily manipulate text using an active pen and immediately convert it into digital form. Written input can be formatted using titles, paragraphs and bullet lists. Formats, including layout colors and styles, are preserved when rendered into digital documents. Diagrams such as org charts, flowcharts, mind maps and more, editable equations, freeform sketches and annotated pictures can also be included into the note’s content. Nebo is device independent, allowing flexibility and responsiveness to digital ink based on device size and screen orientation. Collaboration is enabled by exporting to Microsoft® Word or as an email.

The Mobile Apps Showdown is an annual competition presented by CES and Living in Digital Times. The winner of the contests is decided through a multi-round series of eliminations. First, a panel of judges narrowed down the many contest submissions to the top finalists. These finalists then competed in an online voting elimination round. The final apps also faced-off live on the big stage at CES on Jan. 7 with voting by the audience.

