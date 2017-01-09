Pura Naturals Driving Growth for a Purer Clean

Pura Naturals “Our revolutionary products have many applications and we are thrilled to be able to deliver a purer clean to more customers."

Pura Naturals (OTC Markets: PNAT), the manufacturer of revolutionary foam cleaning products is positioning for growth across multiple product lines. “Our revolutionary products have many applications and we are thrilled to be able to deliver a purer clean to more customers. “We have contracted with marketing firm, Impact Strategic Marketing Insights, LLC., to position us for large scale growth,” says CEO of Pura Naturals, Robert Doherty.

Starting out as a product devoted to lifting away grease and grime in the kitchen, Pura Naturals has advanced towards new markets and wider distribution. The company starts 2017 in great position to provide a purer way of cleaning to a greater number of consumers. Significant milestones include:



Expansion into Whole Foods stores in Canada through distributor Eco Ideas

Expansion into 101 Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores

Distribution into Southeast grocery retailer Ingels

New channel partnership with Thrive Market

Increased distribution into mass retailer Meijer

New brand Pura Marine with initial distribution to Chevron and product development initiatives with Harley Marine

Private label formulation with Fast Orange hand soap

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals’ foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products.

To learn more about Pura Naturals cleaning products, expansion plans, or to book an interview, contact Robert Doherty at 949-273-8100, or email info(at)puranaturalsproducts.com, or visit the website at http://www.puranaturalsproducts.com.

# # #

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD –LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements herein constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following:



general economic and business conditions, both national and in the regions in which the Company will operate;

industry capacity;

demographic changes;

existing laws and government regulations and changes in, or the failure to comply with, such laws and regulations;

competition;

challenges to our intellectual property rights;

technological developments that increase the cost of providing or reduce the demand for the Company’s services;

changes in business strategy or development plans;

the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

the availability and terms of obtaining capital to fund the Company’s business;

and other factors referenced herein.

In connection with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers regarding certain forward looking statements in the following discussion and elsewhere in this report and in any other statement made by, or on our behalf. Forward-looking statements are statements not based on historical information and which relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control and many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward looking statements made by, or on our behalf. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward‑looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “expects,” “plan,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward‑looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements.