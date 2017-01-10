World Leading Barcode

ConnectCode, a world leading provider of barcode software and fonts, today announced the release of a new version (v10.9.5) of ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts. This version introduces new capabilities in the bundled Universal Windows Platform (UWP) Barcode & Label app to support printing of labels with variable data entered at print time.

When printing labels, a user often needs to enter data only at print time. For example, a user may want to print a batch of labels with a specific product name and price, and then another batch of labels with a different product name and price. Barcode & Label supports this by allowing users to specify variable data at print time just before the print job is sent to the printer. The data entered can be specific to each individual label or used for a batch of labels. Both the Text and Barcode object in the app supports this data-at-print-time capability. Besides supporting variable data at print time, Barcode & Label also supports printing of labels with data in an Excel spreadsheet, contacts from Microsoft People's app or using a serialized running number.

Barcode & Label is a free and extremely popular Windows app that comes with a huge label stock database for creating Price Labels, Address Labels, Inventory Tags and Business Cards. It is equipped with a modern WYSIWYG label designer and supports printing of compliant barcodes through ConnectCode's award-winning barcode fonts engine. The engine generates barcodes using fonts and allows high quality barcodes that meet the strictest auto-id requirements.

Barcode & Label is available in the Windows Store for free and also as part of ConnectCode Barcode Fonts and Software package.

http://www.barcoderesource.com/barcodelabelapp.shtml

Existing users of ConnectCode Barcode Fonts and Software can import their barcode fonts into the app by following the tutorial below:

http://www.barcoderesource.com/importfonts_windowsstoreapp.shtml

Besides the Barcode & Label app, ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts package also supports the creation of barcode and labels on a wide variety of platforms and applications such as Powerbuilder, Crystal Reports, Office Excel, Word, Access, Illustrator, Photoshop, Reporting Services, SQL Server, .Net DLL, COM, Javascript/HTML, Typescript, jQuery, Command Prompt, Oracle PL/SQL, Microsoft Azure Cloud, and Image Generator. A Mac version of the barcode fonts is also available for companies on a mixed environment that uses both Windows and Mac.

System Requirements

Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Windows Server 2003, 2008, 2012 or 2016

256 MB RAM

100 MB of Hard Disk space

The Universal Barcode & Label app requires Windows 10 or onwards.

About ConnectCode Pte Ltd

ConnectCode is well known in the industry for providing barcode software and fonts that are trusted and highly regarded by many Fortune 500 companies and organizations around the world. Many companies have adopted ConnectCode's barcode products for its accuracy, robustness and ability to reduce time and effort required for clearing institutional audits and third-party barcode verifications. The team consists of very talented personnel from both the auto-id and software industry. All software products are developed in house and adhere to the "Elegantly Simple" design principles.

