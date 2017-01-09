This is a great achievement for Softtek and the only company we have seen to achieve TMMi Level 5 with the highest score possible.

Softtek, leading global IT services provider dedicated to creating value through technology, announced today that the company’s Quality Assurance and Validation (QA&V) practice has been certified to TMMi Level 5 (Testing Maturity Model integration) by accredited assessors from Experimentus.

The TMMi process at Softtek took place in December 2016 with the formal assessment by Experimentus, involving validation of processes and practices, as well as interviews with individual representatives at different Softtek offices. Softtek was assessed to be TMMi Level 5 (Optimization)—the highest maturity level—which signifies the organization is “capable of continually improving its processes based on a quantitative understanding of statistically controlled processes” as it relates to Defect Prevention, Quality and Test Process Optimization.

“The process of TMMi implementation is the latest milestone of a framework that has been evolving for nearly two decades,” said Monica Siller, QA&V Global Practice Manager at Softtek. “I am very proud to be part of such a talented and professional Quality Assurance and Validation community and the entire Softtek team. Together we were able to receive unprecedented perfect scores at a global level."

Martin Adcock, Managing Director of Experimentus, commented, “This is a great achievement for Softtek and the only company we have seen to achieve TMMi Level 5 with the highest score possible. Congratulations to the team and we are delighted to have worked with them.”

For 18 years, Softtek has been helping Global 2000 organizations to enhance productivity by accelerating time-to-market and releasing software products that meet customer expectations in terms of quality and user experience, while achieving significant cost savings. Softtek’s Software QA & Validation Methodology and Quality Assurance and Validation Maturity Model provide a comprehensive methodology for clients implementing phased projects for specific testing tasks or complete testing lifecycles.

“The fundamental role that software plays in today’s intricate business environment has raised the profile of Quality Assurance and Validation across all industries,” said Roberto Montelongo, Chief Operating Officer at Softtek. “The TMMi Level 5 recognition provides further evidence to the stringent and evolving QA&V practice at Softtek that we take forth to our clients.”

About Softtek

Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company dedicated to creating value through technology. With presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, Softtek helps CIOs and Global 2000 organizations to deliver faster, better and cheaper solutions. Softtek is the creator and a leader of the Nearshore IT industry. Visit http://www.softtek.com, follow @Softtek, connect with Softtek on LinkedIn and read Softtek’s blog.