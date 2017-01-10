Lynxspring, Inc. (http://www.lynxspring.com), a premier developer and provider of open, IP-control solutions for building automation, energy management, cyber protection, and device-to-enterprise integration today announced they will be demonstrating their new edge-to-enterprise and IoT solutions and service offerings for building automation, energy management and device-to-enterprise integration at the AHR Expo 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, January 30 through February 1, 2017. These solutions will be demonstrated in Lynxspring’s Booth # C1680 in the Building Automation and Control Showcase.

Lynxspring has developed a portfolio of JENEsys® Edge™ Controllers, based on the Niagara Framework®, and Controllers, Bridges, Data Pumps and Cellular Routers based on Lynxspring’s Onyxx® hardware platform, to deliver new edge connectivity, interoperability, data access and analytics for today's buildings, energy management, machine-to-machine applications in IoT environments. Lynxspring has purpose-built their product solutions with open software and embedded hardware, designed to provide maximum performance, powerful processing and control at minimum cost.

“Access to information at the edge is becoming an important element within the building and facility automation and control industry, contributing to a significant shift in the way we connect, make decisions and how we manage and operate them,” said Marc Petock, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing of Lynxspring. “Our edge-to-enterprise technology and full product line of solutions and services fills a significant gap in helping businesses meet their performance and budgetary goals.”

More information about all of Lynxspring’s technology, products and services is available on their website at http://www.lynxspring.com/technology. Meetings during AHR Expo 2017 can be scheduled in advance by calling +1-877-649-5969 or by email at http://www.lynxspring.com/contact-us.

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures and distributes edge-to-enterprise solutions and IoT technology for today’s intelligent buildings, energy management, equipment control and specialty machine-to-machine applications. Lynxspring’s technologies simplify connectivity, integration, interoperability and data accuracy and exchange from the edge to the enterprise. For more information about Lynxspring, visit http://www.lynxspring.com.

