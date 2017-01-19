”We are excited to be the first credit union in California to offer these products. We believe the Pre-Approval products are an industry game changer." Nader Moghaddam, CEO Financial Partners CU.

CURateReset, the provider of Loan Reset, Acquisition and Retention Software, today announced Financial Partners Credit Union has agreed to license its full suite of products. Financial Partners Credit Union, headquartered in Downey, CA, has over 77,000 members and more than $1.2 billion in assets and is the first California credit union to join the CURateReset network of credit unions. The agreement with CURateReset provides Financial Partners Credit Union with a simple, easy and attractive digital solution to retain existing loans and generate more loans.

CURateReset’s three primary product programs are:

Rate Reset – for Auto, Mortgage and Personal Loans:



CURateReset enables a member to reset existing loans they have with a credit union without the cost and hassle of refinancing.

Credit union selects members for program inclusion based on their internal requirements and CURateReset automates the member outreach, reset, and the closing documentation.

For the credit union, CURateReset automates loan retention so loan originators can focus on new business.

LoanGEN – for Loan Acquisition and Recapture:



Recapture member mortgages, auto loans, personal loans and credit cards at other financial institutions as well as showcase products to attract new members.

Members can design their custom auto payment and move their existing loans over to your credit union.

LoanGEN – for Pre Approval Campaigns:



Credit union selects members to receive offer, submits data to CURateReset, a personal URL or PURL is created, and inserted into an email, “snail mail,” or text.

Members can select the options offered, execute the required documents, and authorize the balance transfer to their new account.

“Financial Partners is a very well respected and influential credit union.” said Joe Brancucci, President, CURateReset. “We are thrilled that they are the first Califorina credit union to join our growing network of credit unions. Offering our full suite of digital products to their members will yield positive results for the member, the credit union and the industry as a whole.”

“Financial Partners prides itself on delivering innovative and creative solutions to help our members save money and time. CURateReset’s products are a natural strategic fit as they help us deliver on our vision of building lifetime financial partnerships with our members and create even greater member value.” said Nader Moghaddam, President and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Partners Credit Union. “By putting the member in control, empowering them to make the best financial choice for their family and doing it all online, we can deliver an experience that sets us apart.”

“We are excited to be the first credit union in California to offer these products. We believe the Pre-Approval products are an industry game changer. Credit Unions that aren’t taking advantage of the most innovative and creative products will continue to lose ground to their competitors.” added Moghaddam.

About CURateReset:

CURateReset offers award winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time consuming for both front line and support staff. Both Auto RateReset and Mortgage RateReset, products successfully tested and adopted in the market, allow a member to reset the term of an existing auto loan, personal loan or mortgage based on credit union criteria. The software promotes loan retention at a very low cost, and provides a member with a favorable view of the member advocacy of the credit union. The LoanGen products make it simple and fast for a credit union to acquire or recapture member automobile loans, mortgage loans, personal loans and credit cards. For more information on CURateReset visit http://www.CURateReset.com.

About Financial Partners Credit Union:

Celebrating its 80th year and headquartered in Downey, CA. Financial Partners is a full-service financial cooperative focused on delivering personal banking, home loans, wealth management services, member business loans and financial education to working adults and their families. With more than 77,000 members and over $1.2 billion in assets, Financial Partners membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Orange County, most of LA County; is employed in the healthcare industry; or is an active or retired member of the uniformed services in San Diego to San Francisco. The credit union has 18 branches from San Diego to Woodland Hills. The Credit Union has a five-star, excellent rating from Bauer Financial, received the DataTrac Great Rate award and was named “Best Member Value” by CUNA. Learn more at http://www.FPCU.org.

Media Contacts

Keith Kelly

Rate Reset

703.926.8626

kkelly(at)ratereset(dot)com