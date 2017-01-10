With Seceon’s OTM our customers can harness the power of machine learning and big data analysis to detect new cyber threats in real time and prevent attacks before their system is compromised.

Seceon, the only threat detection and management company to visualize, detect, and eliminate cyber threats in real-time, today announced an exclusive, three-year distribution agreement with Information Development, Co., Ltd., Japan’s leading systems integration and IT outsourcing company. This strategic partnership will allow both Seceon and Information Development to serve Japan’s growing security business market sector, providing regional integration, validation, localization and market reach capabilities.

Leveraging Seceon’s award-winning Open Threat Management (OTM) platform, the industry’s first-fully automated threat detection and remediation system, as its flagship security offering, Information Development can now provide its broad range of customers and partners with the ability to detect, analyze and eliminate all cyber-threats in minutes.

“With 95 percent of attacks either accessing or corrupting data within a few hours of a breach, enterprises are realizing they are not adequately equipped to defend against modern-day attackers,” said Chandra Pandey, Seceon founder and CEO. “Information Development is a trusted provider to the Japanese IT and security market and is committed to offering its customers the most advanced security technologies available as the sophistication of attacks continues to evolve.”

“For many Japanese companies it takes months to notice threats and infringements after they first occur. In combination with a growing number of network-connected devices, which increase the attack surface and security risk, it is an important task to strengthen security visualization in real time. With Seceon’s OTM our customers can harness the power of machine learning and big data analysis to detect new cyber threats in real time and prevent attacks before their system is compromised. Seceon’s outstanding technology, sales performance and partner support, makes them the ideal partner for us when we expand in the Japanese marketplace,” said Masaki Funakoshi president of Information Development Co., Ltd.

Seceon OTM

Powered by advanced data collection and analysis, machine learning and patent-pending predictive and behavioral analytics, Seceon OTM provides customers with a proverbial “SOC-in-a-Box™,” automating human and time intensive analysis and decision-making to significantly speed the time to detection and remediation. Anticipating attackers’ behavior choices, the solution enables any size company or partner to see and stop the threats as they happen, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information. Utilizing dynamic rule sets, Seceon OTM is fully automated—it never needs tuning, monitoring or new rules to be added, and analyzes and reports or remediates findings automatically in emails, texts. Seceon OTM provides cost-effective, operationally efficient and comprehensive protection for today’s enterprise.

Availability & Support

Seceon’s subscription-based, highly-scalable, environment-agnostic OTM platform will be available in Japanese for Information Development customers and channel partners. Information Development will provide its customers with simplified on-boarding for Seceon’s OTM, delivering immediate protection and ROI. Purpose-built to be operationally efficient and installation friendly, Seceon OTM will enable Information Development to finally give organizations without dedicated security staff a leg up on attackers. Information Development will provide its customers with tiered levels of support according to license and purchase packages.

About Information Development Co., Ltd.

Information Development (ID) was established in 1969 as an independent IT service company. ID is a one-stop IT services company, providing comprehensive outsourcing services, i-Bos24®, that is, everything from consulting to system operation management, software development, cyber security, cloud computing, and BPO(Business Process Outsourcing). ID provides IT services to over 1000 clients from a wide range of industries, including the financial, public, and airline sectors. Backed by an abundance of experience and proven know-how, The Company supports clients not only in Japan, but also across the globe with its international subsidiaries.

About Seceon

Taking a new approach to conventional threat detection and management, Seceon helps today’s enterprises detect and stop both recognized and never-seen-before threats when they happen, instead of days, weeks or months later. Leveraging intelligent data collection and analysis, Seceon’s Open Threat Management platform provides unmatched visibility across the entire network—from users and devices to applications and flows—surfacing only the most relevant threats in real-time and the means necessary to eliminate them immediately. To learn more about Seceon’s comprehensive, Open Threat Management platform, please visit http://www.seceon.com or call (978)-923-0040.