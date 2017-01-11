Enabling Technologies and Calltower have joined forces to bring enterprise-quality business communication technologies, with on premise functionality, from the cloud. MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, a Seattle, Washington based mid-sized Architectural and Engineering firm recently chose this partnership to leverage their existing Microsoft Office 365 E5 licensing to its maximum potential. The firm was faced with the vast challenges and consuming expense of an expiring Mitel phone system. Through Enabling Technologies and CallTower, MacDonald-Miller resolved to voice enable their Office 365 with Enterprise-ready Skype for Busines s hosted by CallTower, including Clarity Connect contact center and Polycom phones. Together, Enabling and Calltower were able to implement a complete communications and collaboration strategy with cloud security.

The partnership of Enabling Technologies and Calltower supports full cloud functionality allowing MacDonald-Miller’s IT staff to move away from daily maintenance support and tasks so they can align their talents with business growth goals, without sacrificing any of the business-critical feature functionality they would have with an on premise unified communications deployment.

“The simple native O365 integration delivers, real-time, ready-to-go results in a fast-paced competitive business environment,“ says CallTower’s VP of Sales, Tom Sullivan. “Our partnership with Enabling Technologies provides seamless enterprise voice integration into Office 365, leveraging the cost of an existing license.”

About Enabling Technologies:

Enabling Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Partner focused on Office 365, Skype for Business/Lync, and Azure. Enabling is Microsoft’s three-time UC Partner of the Year award winner. We integrate Skype4Bus/Lync, Office 365, SharePoint and Exchange into existing systems and optimize business outcomes. Our certified UC and cloud experts have over 1,400 deployments, where we’ve assessed, designed, deployed and operated on-premises or cloud communication and collaboration solutions. Enabling is uniquely qualified to seamlessly integrate Skype4Bus/Lync and Office 365 with existing telephony and video conferencing infrastructure. Enabling ensures our IT sponsors successfully maximize ROI with professional training, organizational change management programs, and custom-developed software solutions. Our real-time 7 x 24 monitoring and support services allow customers to rest easy knowing their systems are being cared for by the experts.

From evaluating a move to the cloud to replacing a phone system with Skype4Business, Enabling will educate, set clear expectations, and execute a plan with you that meets your business objectives. Our experience and knowledge will minimize your risk and maximize ROI.

We build a smarter, more connected, more enjoyable workplace using the Microsoft Communications and Collaboration stack. Our perspective from thousands of projects and predictable methodology translates to your successful project. Our award winning Organizational Change Management program drives user adoption and acceptance which delivers full value for your UC investment. Contact us at info(at)enablingtechcorp(dot)com to discuss your UC strategy today!

About CallTower:

CallTower exists to enable people to easily connect to transact business communications. Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. We provide, integrate and support industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® Unified Communications Manager, Microsoft® Skype for Business, Office 365 and Adobe Connect services for business customers. We enhance our clients’ strategic and operational capabilities by integrating VoIP service, mobile applications, email hosting, unified messaging, instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, collaboration tools, contact center, cloud services and global networks solutions into one reliable platform.