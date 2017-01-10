Holly Scott, VP TMG, Joe Mullings, CEO TMG, Pamela Benson, Operations Director, REF. Pablo Garcia Kilroy, VP, Verb Surgical Education should not be defined by one’s zip code

“How does one of the most affluent zip codes in the world have a situation with education and kids like this”?

It was a question that motivated leaders at The Mullings Group to dig deeper into.

The medical device industry’s top executive search firm, The Mullings Group (TMG), found their answer when learning more about the situation in the Ravenswood School District.

The firm has a reputation for being ahead of its time, most recently launching “Precruit”, a brand recruitment strategy CEO Joseph Mullings founded.

“The thing I find concerning about the Ravenswood City School District is that more than a thirty percent of the total student body are classified as homeless or living in shelters” explained TMG President Joseph S. Mullings.

TMG took action by engaging an education foundation dedicated to changing this.

Ravenswood Education Foundation's (REF) mission is to ensure equitable and high-quality educational opportunities for its students.

Ravenswood Education Foundation takes a proactive role in supporting the East Palo Alto public schools so that they can provide an education that is equal to those in the more affluent neighborhoods.

The school district is less than a mile away from the affluent cities of Menlo Park and Palo Alto, which are home to Stanford University, Facebook, Tesla and many other prestigious companies and universities.

Yet they also face underfunding, low teacher salaries and retention, and overwhelming socioeconomic challenges.

These issues lead to school performance that lags that of neighboring school districts, resulting in an uneven playing field at the start of high school and a community that under-leverages some of our best talent.

Through its own foundation, The Mullings Group pledges $1,000 for every executive search placement.

The firm placed over 200 searches in 2016 alone.

The Mullings Foundation was established by Lynn Mullings and Joseph S. Mullings, President and CEO of TMG. The foundation supports organizations that are focused on health, families in need, the environment and veterans.

The Mullings Foundation decided to donate an initial $5,000 to Ravenswood Educational Foundation, with intentions of continued support through follow up donations, to build a computer program that has been desired for some time.

“Our goal for 2017 is to continue to close the opportunity gap between the students in East Palo Alto and those of more affluent communities. We want to provide the same educational experiences such as science labs, Makerspaces, Art and Science” explained REF Operations Director Pamela Benson.

“We also want these children to be prepared for the same high school that the more affluent students are attending. Education should not be defined by one’s zip code”.

Those interested in learning more and joining RavensWood Educational Fund in their efforts can visit their donation page. Any amount goes a long way, so please help by donating and sharing this press release.

About The Mullings Foundation

The Mullings Foundation was established by Lynn Mullings and Joseph S. Mullings, President and CEO of The Mullings Group. As the founder of the nation’s leading Medical Device Search Firm, Joe Mullings has been incredibly successful for more than 25 years. With that success comes responsibility. The Mullings Foundation supports organizations that are focused on health, families in need, the environment and our veterans who are returning from abroad and have been key in keeping us safe and keeping this country and the world secure.