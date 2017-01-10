Prosperity is more than just money in people’s pockets—it’s safety, security, civil rights, and so much more.

The Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation announced today the launch of a new research division focused on global prosperity. Using the principles of disruptive innovation, researchers hope to provide a unique perspective that will better position policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors to break down the barriers that prevent people from lifting themselves out of poverty, thus paving the way to a more equitable world.

“The Institute was created to research ways in which the core characteristics of disruptive innovation—namely, affordability and accessibility—could be applied outside of the traditional business sector to areas like education and healthcare,” said Clayton Christensen, professor at Harvard Business School and architect of disruptive innovation theory. “Less developed nations around the world are ripe for sustainable, indigenous disruption.”

The new research emphasis marks an exciting expansion in the Institute’s portfolio, which for the last nine years has focused primarily on disruptive innovation in the United States, specifically in K–12 education, higher education, and healthcare.

Institute Research Fellow Efosa Ojomo will lead the global prosperity research effort. Ojomo, a native Nigerian, is former president and co-founder of Poverty Stops Here, an international nonprofit dedicated to worldwide poverty reform. Inspired by a young Ethiopian girl’s story of debilitating poverty, Ojomo has devoted his life to furthering economic growth and opportunity in less developed nations.

“Prosperity is more than just money in people’s pockets—it’s safety, security, civil rights, and so much more,” says Ojomo. “Our theories suggest that the best way to generate this prosperity is through thoughtful enterprise rooted in the principles of disruptive innovation.”

Ojomo and his team will specifically examine how emerging markets in sub-Saharan Africa, Central and South America, and Asia can create prosperity by focusing on innovations that build new markets and spur long-term economic growth and employment. Read Ojomo’s latest Harvard Business Review article for a detailed look at his expertise.

The Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation (http://www.christenseninstitute.org) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization dedicated to improving the world through disruptive innovation. Founded on the theories of Harvard professor Clayton M. Christensen, the Institute offers a unique framework for understanding many of society’s most pressing problems.