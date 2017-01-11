Today at the 2017 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), Ply Gem® (NYSE: PGEM), a leading manufacturer of building products, is showcasing its 2017 color collection of bold hues for windows, siding and roofing products. Its color collection is on display this week at the show (Booth #W2501).

From the fashion runway to the home, expert trend spotters like PANTONE®, the world-renowned authority on color, identified in the fall 2016 Fashion Color Report that earth tones balanced by vibrant pops of color are the next big thing. As an exterior building product color leader, Ply Gem now offers a broad spectrum of premium color options ranging from bronze to dark red, blue, gray, green, purple and brown shades, for select product categories, including its windows (1500 Brickmould Vinyl Collection and MIRA Woodclad Collection), vinyl siding lines, and engineered slate and cedar shake roofing products.

Ply Gem Windows: Custom Color Combinations

The Ply Gem Windows 1500 Brickmould Vinyl Collection enhances design flexibility by providing two-tone co-extruded colors with neutral white interiors. Now available in beige, clay and dark bronze – with a black option coming soon – this feature allows builders, remodelers and architects to deliver stunning curb appeal with authentic exterior color palettes. Unlike more expensive painted or foil-wrapped color solutions, these low-maintenance, co-extruded exteriors are applied directly during the extrusion process creating a durable, high-performance product.

For unlimited design possibilities, the MIRA Woodclad Collection offers over 40 exterior colors and five interior finish options with the ability to create custom color combinations by varying frame and sash color. The warm wood interior allows for the ultimate in design flexibility, as it can be painted and stained to match any interior décor. Color matched grille combinations can also be added to create stunning architectural applications. More information can be found at http://www.plygem.com.

New Vinyl Siding Colors: Designed, Tested and Guaranteed to Last

According to the 2016 Zillow Group Report on Consumer Housing Trends, 66 percent of homeowners surveyed chose to make improvements primarily to express their own personal design style. With more than 20 product categories in its portfolio — available in numerous colors, styles and options — Ply Gem fully understands this. The company is going a step further in 2017 with the introduction of five new high-performance, designer-inspired colors in select NAPCO® by Ply Gem, Variform® by Ply Gem and Georgia-Pacific® Vinyl Siding and Accessories lines.

The new vinyl siding colors, available in deep red, blue, gray, brown and green hues provide overall color stability for the exterior of a home. Furthermore, no painting or caulking is needed.

The new colors have undergone extensive testing for real-life conditions at Ply Gem’s Insight Center. The following simulations were conducted to ensure product and color integrity:



Weather and Environmental Testing: Exposure to accelerated and extreme weather and environmental conditions in an enclosed modular chamber, including rain, hail, sleet, sun, humidity, wind and snow.

Extreme Heat: The siding is put directly under a heat lamp source — replicating natural sunlight and humidity — to measure how much the panel temperature rises in the ambient air over time.

Oil canning: Also called the “buckling test,” heats up the surface of the panel to replicate direct sun exposure.

Competitively priced, NAPCO by Ply Gem, Variform by Ply Gem and Georgia-Pacific Vinyl Siding and Accessories are all backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.* Ply Gem’s full line of vinyl siding products and accessories are available through a nationwide network of distributors. Georgia-Pacific Vinyl Siding and Accessories are distributed exclusively by BlueLinx. Visit http://www.plygem.com for more information.

Engineered Roofing Offered in Dark Brown or Gray Color Families, with Red, Green and Purple Accents

According to home improvement experts at design website Houzz, as noted in the June 2016 article,“How to Enhance Your Curb Appeal,” in addition to picking the right color palette, using natural materials is a good choice for enhancing a traditional home. Materials like natural slate and cedar have made their mark on architecture throughout history, particularly for roofing — as seen on churches and buildings such as Cambridge and Oxford Universities in England, the Rockefeller Mansion in New York or the Hearst Estate in California.

However, after years of rain, wind and weather, the beauty of natural roofing can deteriorate without proper care. Ply Gem® Roofing Engineered Slate and Engineered Cedar products were developed as low maintenance, yet accurate representations of historic roofing, right down to the texture and color.

Ply Gem Roofing Engineered Slate is available in four color families: Sagebrush, Brownstone, Pewter and Charcoal; and three accent color schemes: Jade, Garnet and Amethyst.

Ply Gem Roofing Engineered Cedar is available in two color families: Weathered Gray and Weathered Brown.

Customized colors and blends can be also ordered.

Both Ply Gem Roofing Engineered Slate shingles and Cedar Shakes are formulated from recycled resins and earth-mined minerals. In addition, the products were put through extensive weather and environmental testing and real-life simulations to ensure they will perform as designed, with resistance to fading and distortion, as well as impact and damage. They can withstand wind loads of up to 150 mph, golf ball-sized hailstones, and have a Class A fire-rating (the highest possible).

In many critical performance categories — durability, ease of installation, water management and cost of ownership — Ply Gem Engineered Roofing outperforms wood and natural slate.

To ease installation for the builder and contractor, Ply Gem’s engineered shingles and shakes are light weight and manufactured with recessed nail flanges, eliminating the need for additional framing support or any special tools.

Ply Gem Roofing products can be applied to residential or commercial projects, and are backed by a 50-year limited warranty, which provides a 10-year no-fade warranty and covers the first two years of labor. More information can be found at http://www.plygemroofing.com.

