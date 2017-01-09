Hannah Wistort The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program is a true testament to Crowley’s commitment to higher education and the future of the maritime industry

Webb Institute, a four-year college specializing in naval architecture and marine engineering, announced today that Hannah Wistort is the 2016-2017 recipient of Crowley Maritime Corporation’s Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship. Webb Institute’s scholarship selection committee chose Wistort, who is in the class of 2017, for her academic excellence and leadership skills.

Wistort, who is from Niskayuna, N.Y., has been involved with many student organizations and community projects. She is a member of the Webb Leadership Committee, which organizes community service and outreach projects for students. She has also been the student representative to Webb’s Board of Trustees and is the co-chair of the Women of Webb. Her interests include workboat design, liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling, and the energy sector. Upon graduation, Hannah is interested in joining the maritime industry and earning a professional engineer’s license.

To support this specialized, top-ranked institution, Crowley initiated the Thomas B. Crowley, Sr. Memorial Scholarship at Webb in 2007 and has since given tens of thousands of dollars in support of the school’s students. Crowley’s involvement with Webb took on added significance in 2008 when the company acquired Jensen Maritime Consultants, a leading naval architecture and marine engineering firm headquartered in Seattle. Many Webb graduates are currently employed by Crowley and Jensen in a number of disciplines from naval architecture and marine engineering, to vessel construction management and vessel operations.

“The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program is a true testament to Crowley’s commitment to higher education and the future of the maritime industry,” said R. Keith Michel, president of Webb Institute. “Webb Institute is honored to continue its partnership with Crowley Maritime Corporation and this prestigious program that has generously chosen to highlight and support our students.”

In addition to supporting Webb through scholarships, Crowley and Jensen offer student internships and oftentimes employment opportunities after graduation. The company also provides resources in support of student leadership development. In 2007, Crowley donated $250,000 to establish the Marty Johnson ’88 Leadership Fund, in honor of the late senior naval architect and 1988 Webb alumnus who tragically passed away while on salvage assignment for the company. Webb has publicly shown its appreciation to Tom Crowley, company chairman and CEO, for the support he has provided to both Webb and the maritime industry, bestowing upon him an honorary doctorate degree during its 119th commencement ceremony in 2015.

Since 1984, Jacksonville-based Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs. In 1994, Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr. established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father who led the company to extraordinary heights before passing away in 1994. The company continues to give scholarship dollars to deserving students in the U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico. In 2006, the program was expanded to Central America, and to date has provided financial assistance to more than 20 students in that region. To learn more about the Crowley scholarship program, visit http://www.crowley.com/scholarships.

About Crowley and Jensen

Seattle-based Jensen Maritime Consultants Inc. is a naval architecture and marine engineering firm owned by Crowley Maritime Corporation, a 125-year-old privately held company specializing in marine solutions, energy and logistics services. Jensen offers a diverse range of consulting, design and engineering services developed from more than 50 years of experience working around the world. Jensen is a recognized leader in the design of all types of vessels and has built a favorable reputation on a long history of successful designs and conversions with close attention to engineering basics. The company's services include detail and conceptual design and engineering, vessel modifications, lofting, regulatory and shipyard liaison as well as on-site consulting services and on-location assistance anywhere in the world. Additional information about Crowley and Jensen can be found at crowley.com and jensenmaritime.com, respectively.

About Webb Institute

Founded in 1889 by New York-based ship builder William H. Webb, Webb Institute is a highly selective, top-ranked undergraduate institution specializing in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. Building on a 125-year legacy of academic excellence, Webb is the only full-tuition scholarship, private undergraduate program of its kind in the United States, with a maximum of 28 students being accepted into the program each year. Webb Institute’s beautiful, waterfront campus is located in Glen Cove, N.Y., on the North Shore of Long Island. To learn more about Webb Institute, visit webb.edu.