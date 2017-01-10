eSentire, Inc., the leader managed cyber threat detection and response services, today announced that Nick Lantuh has taken on an expanded role as the executive chairman. Mr. Lantuh previously held the role of chairman of eSentire’s board of directors since 2013, and brings over two decades of proven disruptive start-up leadership to the company. As executive chairman, Mr. Lantuh will provide strategic and operational leadership in eSentire’s continual efforts towards driving growth, market expansion, and industry leadership.

“Since joining eSentire as chairman of the board, Nick has been instrumental in contributing to our strategic direction and will remain so while we continue experiencing explosive growth,” said J.Paul Haynes, eSentire CEO. “We’re thrilled to have Nick on board operationally.”

An industry leader and visionary, Mr. Lantuh was founder of NetWitness Corporation (acquired by EMC in 2011) in 2006, where he served as president. Mr. Lantuh secured initial funding, built the management team, and ran day-to-day operations from inception to sale, culminating in the company’s #21 ranking on the 2010 Inc. 500 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S., and a #1 ranking for Inc.’s Fastest Growing Software Company in the U.S.

Prior to NetWitness, Mr. Lantuh led sales efforts in multiple startups in the endpoint security, network security, optical networking, and wireless spaces, culminating in an IPO and multiple acquisitions to companies such as Cisco, EMC, McAfee, and Ceridian.

“eSentire is a recognized leader in the managed detection and response services space, and the go-to security solutions provider to countless SMBs across numerous industries. The company is on a steep growth trajectory, as we continue serving our target markets. I am excited to be a part of our continued focus on providing our customers with world class sercurity services,” said Lantuh.

Mr. Lantuh holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester’s Simon Graduate School of Business. Mr. Lantuh also sits on numerous industry Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards, both in the corporate and non-profit worlds.

