ClearDB, a pioneer in enterprise cloud database technologies, today announced that Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) has named ClearDB’s database-as-a-service (DBaaS) solution to its 2016 Delta-V Award for accelerating innovation, management and analysis. Companies were chosen for their impact on the big data and analytics market.

“ESG’s Delta-V Award has special significance to us, as it shows that the strides we’ve made in the database-as-a-service market are being recognized,” said Allen Holmes, ClearDB marketing vice president. “We are honored to receive ESG’s 2016 Delta-V award for our MYSQL database-as-a-service solution, which leverages the cloud to offer nonstop data access and availability in a fully-managed environment.”

In recognizing ClearDB, Nik Rouda, ESG senior analyst, wrote:

“Data is only as good as the applications that can leverage it, which means you need to be able to build seamlessly to the data platform. ClearDB has set up a reliable, fast, secure, and global access architecture for cloud MySQL databases-as-a-service. Really everything DBAs, developers, or DevOps needs to get to the good part, without any of the pesky administration, tuning, troubleshooting issues that bog things down. We like the good part.”

Designed to work on major public clouds and to support private cloud and on-premises operations, ClearDB’s nonstop Data Services Platform extends the company’s MySQL DBaaS offering and automates provisioning and management processes with an intuitive services framework that accelerates performance and guarantees high availability. The Data Services Platform works in major cloud environments, including Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IBM SoftLayer – all while reducing management and infrastructure costs.

ClearDB’s Database-as-a-Service solution is sold direct and through certified partners. The ClearDB Partner Program delivers value, market differentiation and provides a consistent and profitable partner experience assuring a trusted and fast path to market. Partner Program information can be found here or by contacting the ClearDB partner team partners(at)cleardb(dot)com.

