MultiTech Appoints Gregor Bleimann President of Connected Development

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced the appointment of Gregor Bleimann as President of its subsidiary, Connected Development. Mr. Bleimann brings more than 25 years of experience in wireless hardware and services to the globally-based company. An engineer by training, Bleimann has worked in product management, business development and sales, as well as executive leadership for some of the industry’s biggest names. He established his own MVNO, Jazz Wireless Data, which was acquired by Kore Telematics in 2014. Most recently, Bleimann served as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Telit IoT Connectivity.

“I look forward to working side-by-side with Gregor to grow Connected Development,” said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech and founder of Connected Development. “Leveraging his entrepreneurial spirit and services know-how, I’m confident we will deliver CD’s best performance yet.”

Connected Development offers a comprehensive suite of services including consulting, hardware and software design, RF/antenna custom design, certification and cloud services integration. To ensure the success of client projects, Connected Development follows proven methodologies for product development and system integration, leveraging reference designs where applicable.

Connected Development has an extensive network of partners in the wireless industry and Internet of Things ecosystem which enables the company to offer a complete turnkey service, bringing concept to reality.

In just six years, Connected Development has become one of the most respected engineering and design firms serving the Internet of Things marketplace,” Bleimann says. “I’m excited for the opportunity to drive the organization’s continued evolution and to work with such an outstanding team of experts bringing new, exciting ideas to life.”

Co-founder Dave Hoover, who has served as President since early 2015, will continue to contribute to the organization in his new role as Chief Technology Officer.

