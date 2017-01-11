Ply Gem® (NYSE: PGEM), a leading manufacturer of building products, introduces its latest window design solutions for residential, multi-family and light commercial construction. This includes an architectural toolbox for home and building design, and large, custom window combinations for enhanced views and daylighting. These additions enable architects and builders to design more efficiently, while keeping costs down.

Architectural Toolbox for Custom Virtual Home Designs

The concept of ‘live-work-play’ mixed-use developments is on the rise, with increased demand for walkable urban neighborhoods. According to a 2016 study conducted by the Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis at George Washington University School of Business, in conjunction with LOCUS: Responsible Real Estate Developers and Investors, walkable urban places are growing in the 30 largest metro areas in the United States. As the need for mixed-use infrastructure grows, Ply Gem® Windows is enabling its architect and builder customers to more accurately design residential and light commercial projects through the introduction of Revit® software for Building Information Modeling (BIM). This complete collection of window models, built on the Autodesk platform, is a free software toolkit created by architects, for architects.

Ply Gem’s family of window models was designed in partnership with a leading residential and commercial architect, following qualitative research to discover what architects want most from building product manufacturers in all phases of the design, product and construction lifecycle.

Available for use with the Ply Gem Windows MIRA Woodclad Collection and 1500 Vinyl Collection, the software models include critical features to make designing with windows faster and easier. Color selection, operating styles, grille configurations, casing designs and quick reference model numbers all make building design quick and accurate. The software is compatible with Mac OS X and MS Windows Enterprise.

As part of Ply Gem’s architectural toolbox, the company also offers Revit models for Ply Gem Stone veneer, Ply Gem Roofing and Mastic Home Exteriors by Ply Gem vinyl siding.

More information on Ply Gem’s family of Revit software for Building Information Modeling (BIM) can be accessed on CAD details at http://microsite.caddetails.com/3283. More information on Ply Gem Windows is available at http://www.plygem.com.

Ply Gem Windows West Pro Series 200 Upgraded for Improved Multi-Family Construction

As reported in recent November 2016 Census Construction Spending data, the United States continues to experience record-setting multi-family construction spending — reaching $62.1 billion, up by 9.1 percent since September 2015. Understanding the high-performance needs of this growing market, Ply Gem’s multi-family customers are focusing their designs on maximizing natural day lighting and panoramic city views through the use of large, custom window combinations.

Ply Gem’s vinyl West Pro 200/700 Series integral mull system allows the construction of operating and fixed unit combinations with similar performance of commercial units, at a fraction of the cost. With this new integral mull system, window combinations up to 72” x 96” can be installed, while still achieving an LC40 performance level.

The Ply Gem Windows West Pro 200/700 Series integral mull option creates a continuous frame that limits potential water and air infiltration around multiple windows. Available exclusively in the western United States, the new integral mull configuration combines a variety of operating and fixed options from a slider above a fixed picture window to an casement, awning, picture combination that create stunning views and unique access.

The Ply Gem Windows West Pro Series 200/700 is available at distribution locations throughout the west coast. For more information, visit http://www.plygem.com.

About Ply Gem Building Products

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM), headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a leading manufacturer of building products in North America. Ply Gem produces a comprehensive product line of windows and patio doors; vinyl, aluminum and steel siding and accessories; engineered slate and cedar roofing products; designer accents; cellular PVC trim and mouldings; vinyl fencing and railing; stone veneer and gutterware; all used in both new construction and home repair and remodeling in the United States and Canada. Visit http://www.plygem.com for more information.

Press Contacts:

Ashley Eisner/Raquel Tanz

G&S Business Communications

Tel: 212-697-2600

plygemteam(at)gscommunications(dot)com

###

See complete warranty for specific terms and conditions.

Ply Gem and the Ply Gem logo are trademarks of Ply Gem Industries.