Baton Rouge Modern Dentistry will officially open for business on January 18, 2017. The dental care team looks forward to serving the members of the South Baton Rouge/Long Farm Village community.

Baton Rouge Modern Dentistry is located at 14640 Village Market St, Ste. 103 in Baton Rouge on the northwest corner of Airline Highway and Antioch Road, in the Long Farm Village Shopping Center, next to Starbucks.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the South Baton Rouge area community,” said Randy Babin, DDS. “At Baton Rouge Modern Dentistry, our entire team of educated and experienced doctors, specialists, hygienists, dental assistants and office staff are dedicated to comprehensive care with advanced, proven technology. I strive to treat every one of my patients as a family member and only do what is in their best interest. My main goal is to deliver modern dentistry in a gentle manner and help my patients achieve healthy gums and smiles for a lifetime.”

Baton Rouge Modern Dentistry, a Smile Generation-trusted office, is equipped with advanced technologies including home-based registration capabilities, digital X-rays and CEREC® CAD/CAM dentistry. The use of this technology allows patients to enjoy the office’s services while receiving high-quality patient care.

Dr. Babin, a Louisiana State University graduate, brings 4 years of experience to the local community. He utilizes digital X-rays exclusively, which are safer for patients due to 90 percent lower radiation exposure as compared with traditional X-ray applications. The use of clear, digital dental images can also improve patient communication, help patients better understand their options and allow Dr. Babin to provide a more effective diagnosis.

In addition, with the use of CEREC® CAD/CAM dentistry, patients can enjoy the convenience of same-day dentistry. Patients no longer have to worry about messy impressions and scheduling multiple trips to the dentist in order to have a crown done. CEREC® CAD/CAM is less invasive and delivers a durable, natural looking crown that is a precise fit. For every CEREC® CAD/CAM that is completed at Baton Rouge Modern Dentistry, a donation will be made to charity: water. Charity: water is a non-profit organization bringing clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

They are now accepting new patients and are even open every Friday to serve the needs of their patients in the South Baton Rouge/Long Farm Village area of Baton Rouge.

For more information on Baton Rouge Modern Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit: http://www.batonrougemoderndentistry.com or call 225-407-4429.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation is a referral service for excellent dentists committed to advanced dentistry and patients’ happiness. Smile Generation connects patients with great dentists dedicated to delivering on the Right Fit promise: providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services.