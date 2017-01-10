Cardplatforms We value our longstanding partnership with Cardplatforms and are pleased to continue providing our clients with a superior payroll card program.

Cardplatforms, a rapidly growing provider of payroll and corporate prepaid card solutions, announced that it has extended its relationship with Netchex, an industry-leading HR, Payroll and Benefits solution. This multiyear contract renewal reaffirms Cardplatforms as the exclusive program manager of the Netchex-branded payroll card program.

The Netchex Paycard is a reloadable payroll card solution designed to the specific needs of Netchex’s clients. The solution streamlines the payroll process for employers and is a safer and more convenient way for employees to receive their wages.

Cardplatforms leverages its proprietary Blu Box technology platform to power the Netchex payroll card program. Blu Box enables Netchex to provide their clients with a broad suite of tools to easily manage their programs. This flexibility makes the Netchex payroll card program a perfect fit for companies of any size.

“We are proud of our collaboration with Netchex and look forward to building on the success we have achieved,” said Jeff Foster, CEO, Cardplatforms. “We will continue to add new features and benefits to the Netchex Paycard as well as launch additional products to Netchex’s clients such as corporate expense and incentive cards.”

Will Boudreaux, Netchex CEO, commented, “We value our longstanding partnership with Cardplatforms and are pleased to continue providing our clients with a superior payroll card program. Netchex has a history of providing our clients with innovative technology solutions to meet the needs of their businesses. This is one more example of that commitment to our clients.”

About Netchex

Founded in 2003, Netchex has become one of the industry’s fastest growing HR services and payroll providers, serving clients in all 50 states. Netchex’s single-source solution is a cloud- based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee life-cycle from hire to retire. Netchex currently services over 3,000 clients and is headquartered in Mandeville, La with offices in over 10 states. Visit http://www.netchexonline.com for more information.

About Cardplatforms

Cardplatforms is a South Florida-based company, founded in 2010 by payment technology, marketing, and banking executives. Cardplatforms issues Mastercard and Visa prepaid cards in the US, primarily for payroll, corporate expenditures and incentives. The company provides virtual banking to all of its cardholders, vertically integrated support solutions, employer and corporate portals and comprehensive reporting and reconciliation tools to its customers. The company maintains offices in Boca Raton, FL and Salt Lake City, UT. Learn more at cardplatforms.com.