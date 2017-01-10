Samanage Appoints Michael Nash as Chief Revenue Officer

Samanage, an enterprise service management company, named software veteran, Michael Nash, as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Nash holds more than 20 years of experience in the software industry with 17 years of experience specifically in the customer and employee service management segment of the industry.

Nash joins Samanage from Salesforce, where he served as a vice president for over five years, the last three leading Service Cloud sales teams in North America, helping to drive the fastest growing multi-billion dollar product line for the company. Nash’s previous work experience includes sales leadership roles at other major companies such as Oracle, BMC Software and Quest Software, as well as helping the startup, Support.com, successfully IPO.

“Michael Nash is an industry expert, as well as a talented and driven executive leader. We’re ecstatic to have him join the Samanage family,” said Doron Gordon, CEO and Founder of Samanage. “His knowledge and background in the software space, in combination with his leadership experience, makes him a force, and we’re looking forward to adding that energy to our executive team.”

The addition to Samanage’s leadership team signifies the company’s growth and advancement in the enterprise service management space. In his new role, Michael will oversee global revenue generation, sales operations, pre-sales engineering, professional services, customer success, and strategic partnerships. He will also help drive Samanage forward by exploring new market opportunities and implementing strategic sales processes.

“Samanage is innovating rapidly in the enterprise service management category, and I’m excited to help take the company to the next level,” said Nash. “We are undoubtedly the leader of service management in the mid-market segment, and I’m confident we will move up-market, take a similar leadership position, and assist the largest enterprises in the world with service transformation, resulting in a material improvement of business performance.”

