California Workers’ Compensation Rate Comparison Tool Launches

Radius Insurance has launched http://www.workerscompquoter.com, the first single screen interface allowing small businesses to search published workers’ compensation insurance rates based on their industry and experience modification scores.

Currently providing rate information for small businesses in California, WorkersCompQuoter.com draws published rate information from the Insurance Commission of California to ensure a comprehensive list of all current rates in the state. Users can enter their State, Classification Code, and Experience Modification rating (ExMod) to receive a full list of all insurance carriers in the state who have published a rate for that industry.

Published in an easy to read table, the results allow users to quickly review these carriers, territories covered, and their base rates, alongside net rates (with ExMod applied), and effective rates.

The tool is designed as a reference source for small businesses who may not have access to all the currently published rate information from every carrier operating for an industry in California. Because of this, not all insurers listed will provide a quote to all employers because there may be additional eligibility requirements such as years in business, preferred classifications, or minimum size.

By providing a detailed summary of all currently published rates, however, businesses gain unprecedented transparency to the workers’ compensation options available to them and the possibility of improved rates. The tool is completely free to use and requires no additional information or login from users to access, making it a quick and easy way for any small business owner in California to start the workers’ compensation insurance research process.

About Radius Insurance

Radius Insurance Services is based in Brea, California and works with businesses throughout Southern California, focusing only on business insurance products. The company was founded by Nick Roumi, who has previously been listed on the INC 500 fastest growing businesses in America list, and was nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernest and Young. You can read more about Radius and the specific products and industries served at http://www.radiusins.com.