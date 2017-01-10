CBU Online Offers Sport, Recreation, and Fitness Management B.A.

CBU Online’s B.A. degree in Sport, Recreation and Fitness Management is designed as a highly marketable, valued degree that is relevant to the public, private and non-profit sectors of business in search of the next generation of qualified professionals.

In response to the leisure service industry’s increased need for well-rounded, educated professionals, California Baptist University Division of Online and Professional Studies (CBU Online) today announces the launch of a new degree beginning in the fall 2017 semester – the Bachelor of Arts in Sport, Recreation and Fitness Management. The online educational program, one of more than 40 accelerated degree programs offered by the university, has been designed to provide comprehensive training as well as hands-on practical experience to help graduates prepare for a variety of career options.

There is an abundance of career opportunity for well-educated professionals in the sport, recreation and fitness area, and the field continues to expand. Among other options, there are ongoing needs for coaches, personal trainers, directors of health and wellness, tourism and resort planners, advisors for adult/youth programs and campus activities, recreational therapists, rehabilitation counselors, as well as directors of university intramural programs, community recreation supervisors, parks and recreation leaders, tourism and resort planners, faith-based recreation ministers and camp administrators, along with general group fitness instructors.

CBU Online’s B.A. degree in Sport, Recreation and Fitness Management is designed as a highly marketable, valued degree that is relevant to the public, private and non-profit sectors of business in search of the next generation of qualified professionals.

Many facets of the sports, recreation and fitness/wellness industry are explored in the course of the B.A. program, where, among other considerations, an emphasis in the areas of administration, finance and facilities is presented. Consistent with CBU Online’s Christian foundation, adherence to biblical principles will underlie this degree program, including in the areas of leadership, communication and ethics. Virtue and morality are considered a part at every step of students’ education, the intention of which is to create personal, professional, and spiritual transformation.

The rigorous academic standards of CBU Online’s B.A. degree in Sport, Recreation and Fitness Management are intended to instill in students a capacity for effective decision-making, critical thinking, self-reflection and leadership ability. The degree’s multi-layer aim is to master comprehension of the relevant sociological, historical, and philosophical aspects of the sport, recreation and fitness fields. Graduates will be challenged to learn to communicate effectively and in consideration of all persons present. The program seeks to culture an expertise in identifying need, ability and resource management, and expertise in designing and implementing exercise programs accordingly.

Founded in 1950, California Baptist University is a member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities and the International Association of Baptist Colleges and Universities, and is affiliated with the California Southern Baptist Convention.

The private institution, located in Riverside, California, offers bachelor, master, and doctorate programs intended to prepare students to live their purpose in alignment with Christian values. More than 40 graduate programs and three doctoral programs are offered, with 150 areas of focus available at the university. Online courses begin every eight weeks.

