Traffic engineering expert, Babu Veeregowda, joins HNTB

Babu Veeregowda joined HNTB Corporation’s Northeast Division as chief transportation/traffic engineer and vice president. His respected expertise, insights and practical knowledge will serve as a vital resource as HNTB works with transportation agencies to solve mobility challenges

Babu Veeregowda, PE, PTOE, AVS, joined HNTB Corporation’s Northeast Division as chief transportation/traffic engineer and vice president. He is based in the firm’s New York City office located in the Empire State Building.

With more than 28 years of experience, Veeregowda has significant expertise providing traffic engineering and analysis for site development and transportation improvement programs. A noted expert on New York City infrastructure issues, he is a frequent speaker and presenter on contemporary traffic engineering issues.

“Babu brings an extensive background and comprehensive understanding of the many critical issues impacting this region’s transportation infrastructure network,” said Mike Sweeney, PE, HNTB Northeast Division president. “His respected expertise, insights and practical knowledge will serve as a vital resource as HNTB works with transportation agencies to solve mobility challenges.”

At HNTB, Veeregowda works with current and new clients to identify and solve significant operational issues specific to design-build projects including contracting and negotiation throughout the northeast region.

Prior to HNTB, Veeregowda served as a principal and chief traffic engineer with another engineering consulting firm. His experience includes work zone traffic control plans on the Kosciuszko Bridge Construction project, traffic studies manager to prepare the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway rehabilitation, traffic analyses for New Jersey Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System, the Long Island Rail Road expansion project from Floral Park to Hicksville, and the engineering analysis for the planning, design and implementation of Select Bus Service, New York City’s first-ever bus rapid transit system, among many others.

A professional engineer in New York and New Jersey, Veeregowda also is a professional traffic operations engineer and associate value specialist. He holds a Master of Science in transportation engineering from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Bangalore University.

Veeregowda has authored multiple publications and presentations for the Institute of Traffic Engineers and the Transportation Research Board among others.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With more than a century of service, including more than 90 years in New York, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. HNTB’s New York offices currently employ nearly 400 full-time professionals in nine tri-state locations. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.