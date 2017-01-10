The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is pleased to present the next generation of cancer immunotherapy researchers with three, one-year fellowship opportunities. These awards afford young investigators from around the world dedicated time to conduct their research in cancer immunotherapy. Applications are being accepted now through February 20, 2017 for the following fellowships:



SITC’s Holbrook Kohrt, MD, PhD Cancer Immunotherapy Translational Memorial Fellowship Award (Sponsored by Genentech)

SITC-Merck Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer Clinical Fellowship Award

NCI Immunotherapy Fellowship (Co-sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and SITC and made possible in part by an educational grant from EMD Serono)

“The support of early career scientists in cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology research is one of the most important functions of the society,” said SITC President, Lisa H. Butterfield, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh. “These fellowships are opportunities for research advances leading to more cures for patients.”

The SITC-Named Fellowships are made possible through SITC’s Forward Fund. Since the inception of the Forward Fund in 2012, SITC is proud to have granted almost $1,000,000 in Young Investigator Awards which include Abstract Travel and Presidential Travel Awards, Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowships and Pilot Awards. The NCI Immunotherapy Fellowship is co-sponsored by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health and SITC and made possible in part by an educational grant from EMD Serono.

Interested parties may find more information and apply online at http://www.sitcancer.org/funding/fellowships.

About the Forward Fund

The future of cancer immunotherapy is rooted in research and education, primarily by early career scientists. The Forward Fund was established to stimulate the future of the science, development and application of cancer immunotherapy through financially supporting its education and research.

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world’s leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Established in 1984, SITC, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, serves scientists, clinicians, academicians, patients, patient advocates, government representatives and industry leaders from around the world. Through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration, SITC aims to one day make the word “cure” a reality for cancer patients everywhere.

Connect to SITC Social Media

Twitter • Facebook • LinkedIn • YouTube

# # #