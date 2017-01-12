Retired four-star General Michael Hayden will deliver the annual Weatherspoon Lecture on Feb. 1, 2017, at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Hayden is the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) and is the only person to have ever led both of the U.S.’s premier intelligence agencies.

Hayden served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 40 years, served as director of the CIA from 2006-09 and director of the NSA and chief of the Central Security Service (CSS) from 1999–2005. He is the author of the book “Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror” and a principal at the Chertoff Group.

Hayden will speak at 5:30 p.m. in Koury Auditorium. His talk is free and open to the public. Register for his talk here. Free parking is available in the UNC Kenan-Flagler parking deck.

The Weatherspoon Lecture was created with a generous gift from longtime UNC Chapel-Hill and UNC Kenan-Flagler supporters Van and Kay Weatherspoon to enrich the professional lives of members of the UNC Kenan-Flagler community and provoke interesting discussion and debate.. The series provides lectures by outstanding visiting scholars and world leaders from the fields of politics, education, business and government.

#

About the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School

Consistently ranked one of the world's best business schools, UNC Kenan-Flagler is known for its collaborative culture that stems from its core values of excellence, leadership, integrity, community and teamwork. Professors excel at both teaching and research, and demonstrate unparalleled dedication to students. Graduates are effective, principled leaders who have the technical and managerial skills to deliver results in the global business environment. UNC Kenan-Flagler offers a rich portfolio of programs and extraordinary, real-life learning experiences: Undergraduate Business, MBA, Master of Accounting, PhD, Executive Development and UNC Business Essentials programs. It is home to the Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.