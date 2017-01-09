Andreas Hecht Joins CCC to Lead New OEM Business Unit

CCC Information Services Inc. (“CCC”) announced today that Andreas Hecht has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of a new business unit that will be focused solely on Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”). Hecht joins CCC from Inrix, a leading provider of traffic information, connected car services, and geo analytics that focuses on the automotive, enterprise, and public sectors. At Inrix, Hecht served as EVP-GM responsible for automotive sales, marketing, and product strategy, working closely with the major OEMs in the USA, Europe, and Asia. Hecht will report directly to Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“Car companies have always been important to us and our insurer and repairer customers,” said Ramamurthy. “With the introduction of the CCC DRIVE™ telematics platform last year, and other developments in the industry, CCC is uniquely positioned to support OEMs in a multitude of ways, including connected car, safety, and sales. Andreas has a deep understanding of the industry and the role technology and data excellence will play in the years to come. We’re very excited to have Andreas join the executive team and to help shape and lead our OEM-related efforts forward.”

Prior to Inrix, Hecht founded Spot It Out, the first location-based content publisher, partnering with television and print media and navigation platform providers to deliver high-value, digital travel guides and directories for location-based devices and services. Before that Hecht spent 10 years at Navteq, the world leader in digital map data for in-vehicle, internet/wireless, government and business solutions. At Navteq, Hecht’s last position was VP-GM for Latin America. Prior to this position, he was VP of Technology, leading all software product development.

“There is no industry as exciting as the automotive industry right now,” said Hecht. “CCC’s solid growth and strategic vision make it an extremely exciting place to come to work. I’m thrilled to join the team and to lend my experience to help OEMs get more connected with CCC’s expansive network of important trading partners and to help them deliver value from their vehicle and connected car data.”

About CCC Information Services Inc.

CCC brings together what matters most – connections into the industry's leading automotive claims network, superior productivity through innovative cloud, mobile, hyper-scale technologies and apps, and insights to make the best decisions. Founded in 1980, CCC is the nation's leading provider of advanced software, workflow tools, and enabling technologies to automotive collision repairers, property/casualty insurance carriers, OE manufacturers, and part suppliers. Its client base includes more than 350 insurance companies and more than 22,000 repair facilities. In addition, the CCC TRUE® Parts Network connects hundreds of parts suppliers with repairers. CCC DRIVE™ helps insurance companies and OE manufacturers create custom telematics solutions to meet their short- and long-term needs; and Auto Injury Solutions, a CCC company, delivers customizable, end-to-end, casualty insurance solutions for the handling of first and third party claims. You can find out more about CCC and Auto Injury Solutions by visiting http://www.cccis.com and http://www.aisreview.com.