Peco InspX is pleased to announce its presence at the 2017 Northwest Food Processors Association Trade Show in Booth 837. Peco InspX will be demonstrating its new SHIELD inspection platform. SHIELD consists of a state of the art X-Ray inspection machine coupled with a cloud-based data management system that provides absolute assurance that each product was properly inspected. The SHIELD platform represents a major step forward in high reliability, high precision food and beverage inspection. Designed in Silicon Valley and manufactured in Northern California, the SHIELD platform incorporates over 60 years of experience in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical inspection space.

Exhibited at the Northwest Food Processors show will be the SHIELD Allegro top-down x-ray inspection platform. With a 450 mm wide belt and a 254 mm wide aperture opening, the Allegro can accommodate almost any bulk or packaged product. Furthermore, the SHIELD Allegro is perhaps the easiest to use X-Ray inspection system on the market. The machine setup is completely automated and a large touch screen monitor allows for easy to read controls and X-ray images. Within minutes any new operator can be inspecting product. The SHIELD Allegro is available with a variety of options including multilane inspection and full sanitary design - and our sanitary system is designed from the ground up to be simple to disassemble for cleaning.

Peco InspX will also be exhibiting its new FillTrac fill-level monitor, which includes a larger touch screen interface and software usability improvements. The FillTrac represents one of the best values in fill-level monitors - combining high performance, excellent on-line support, exceptional ease of use and a proven world-wide service network.

Peco InspX is also pleased to announce a partnership with Industrial Sales Company, who will be exhibiting at the show in booth 311. Industrial Sales will be offering and servicing Peco InspX products through their offices in Portland and Seattle.

About Peco InspX

Peco InspX Corporation is a leading provider of advanced technology inspection solutions for the food and beverage industries. With headquarters in Silicon Valley (San Carlos), CA, the company serves customers around the world and inspects over 120 million food and beverage containers daily. The company specializes in accurate high speed package inspection in machines that are easy to use with a low cost of ownership.