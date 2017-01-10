L.L.Bean's Iconic Bean Boots Whether it’s hiking along the Rivanna Trail, fishing and paddling on the James River or cycling along the extensive network of trails and byways, we know this will be a great home for us.

Internationally recognized outdoor retailer L.L.Bean, best known for its Bean Boot, everyday free shipping and 100% satisfaction guarantee is set to expand its retail operation with the opening of its fourth store in Virginia, scheduled to open in the summer of 2017. The L.L.Bean store will be located at The Shops at Stonefield, the area’s preeminent lifestyle center featuring a broad scope of upscale dining, shopping and entertainment options located in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 15,000 square-foot store will feature an assortment of active and casual apparel and footwear, as well as outdoor lifestyle gear including hiking, kayaking and winter gear and camping products. The store will employ approximately 70 people. This will be L.L.Bean’s fourth store in Virginia and its 32nd retail store outside of Maine. Other L.L.Bean stores in Virginia include locations in Richmond, Tysons Corner and Virginia Beach.

“Charlottesville is an active, vibrant city with an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities and a population base that regularly takes advantage of these resources,” said Ken Kacere, senior vice-president and general manager of retail at L.L.Bean. “Whether it’s hiking along the Rivanna Trail, fishing and paddling on the James River or cycling along the extensive network of trails and byways, we know this will be a great home for us. Not to mention Charlottesville is the gateway to Shenandoah National Park. And for those who may have only experienced us through our catalog or web site, we’re excited to be giving folks the opportunity to see and feel the essence of L.L.Bean in person.”

As part of its overall national retail expansion plan, L.L.Bean made the decision to continue to expand its presence into Virginia due to the store’s proximity to several abundant natural resources and multiple opportunities for many outdoor activities, a population base that not only enjoys regularly engaging in a variety of outdoor pursuits, but one that also has a high-degree of awareness of and affinity for L.L.Bean. The store will allow the people of Charlottesville and beyond to experience first-hand everything that the legendary outdoor retailer has to offer: quality merchandise, a welcoming shopping environment and a large roster of ongoing demonstrations and clinics on a number of outdoor topics.

Of particular note will be the inclusion of L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Schools, which will offer demonstrations, clinics and introductory hands-on activities like kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and more, all designed to make it easy for people to engage in outdoor activities for health, fitness, and recreation. L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools’ courses are offered at every L.L.Bean Retail Store. In 2016, over 150,000 people participated in these programs.

“We are excited to welcome L.L.Bean to The Shops at Stonefield, as they will be an important part of this distinctive lifestyle center,” said William Q. O’Connor, CEO of O’Connor Capital Partners, which recently acquired and also manages the shopping center. “L.L.Bean’s unique offerings in product, customer and outdoor experiences will be a great attraction for both area residents and customers of the center.”

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. L.L.Bean products are rigorously tested, guaranteed to last, and always shipped free. In the past five years, L.L.Bean has donated over $6 million toward conservation and land stewardship. The 220,000 sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at http://www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.

