Greenberg Traurig’s Boston Corporate Practice Adds Two Associates

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Barrett Wilson-Murphy and Erin Moody as associates to its Boston Corporate & Securities Practice.

Wilson-Murphy focuses his practice on finance, representing major commercial and investment banks and hedge funds as lenders and agents. His experience extends to asset-based and acquisition financings involving multiple syndicated credit facilities and contemporaneous placement of publicly or privately placed senior or subordinated debt. He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School, and a B.A. in Political Science from Trinity College.

Moody concentrates her practice on all aspects of corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, entity formation, and corporate governance. She drafts agreements, including stock subscription, service provider, licensing and consulting agreements, and assists with due diligence review for strategic transactions and affiliations. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School, and a B.A. from Boston College.

Terence P. McCourt, Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Boston office, said, “We continue to grow the Boston office in key areas of law to meet client needs. Barrett and Erin are strong additions to our Corporate Group, and we look forward to working with them to deliver the exceptional and timely legal services that our clients have come to expect from the firm.”

Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig’s Boston office is home to 70 attorneys practicing in the areas of corporate, emerging technology, energy, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and securities. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of legal experience and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is an international, multi-practice law firm with approximately 2,000 attorneys serving clients from 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is No. 1 on the 2015 Law360 Most Charitable Firms list, second largest in the U.S. on the 2016 Law360 400, Top 20 on the 2015 Am Law Global 100, and among the 2016 BTI Brand Elite. More information at: http://www.gtlaw.com.