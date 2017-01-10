New E&O Program for RIA in a Box® Clients Available

RIA in a Box As the RIA industry continues to evolve and grow, there is no question that proactively managing a firm’s risk exposures is key.

Gallagher Affinity has partnered with RIA in a Box® to offer an exclusive Errors & Omissions (E&O) program with preferred pricing. The program is available to RIA in a Box clients through Gallagher Affinity’s 360 Coverage Pros platform. Designed to meet the professional liability needs of both individual RIAs as well as RIA firms, this E&O program features competitive rates and comprehensive coverage options. The policy is a duty to defend contract underwritten by CNA Insurance Company, rated A (Excellent) XV by A.M. Best.

“The RIA in a Box E&O program streamlines the E&O process for RIAs with a simplified underwriting application, online premium payment and instant certificates of insurance,” states Jason Rogers, Vice President of Gallagher Affinity. “The program's $1,117 starting rate is very competitive and from a coverage perspective, the RIA in a Box E&O program has many additional policy enhancements including coverage for alternative investments and the ability to add cyber liability coverage. We are excited to introduce this to RIA in a Box clients and feel we have delivered a well-rounded E&O product offering.”

"As the RIA industry continues to evolve and grow, there is no question that proactively managing a firm’s risk exposures is key. E&O insurance has become a critical tool for every firm’s compliance and regulatory practice management. We felt that offering our clients an integrated E&O solution was an important value-added benefit” said Chris DiTata, Vice President and General Counsel of RIA in a Box. “We are excited to have partnered with Gallagher Affinity to provide our clients access to a well-versed E&O insurance expert. We are looking forward to not only launching this E&O program, but also adding additional client resources in the coming months.”

Program features include:



Duty to defend contract

Coverage for both individual RIAs as well as RIA firms

Premiums starting as low as $1,117

Coverage extensions for clerical and administrative staff

Multiple limit and coverage options to choose from

Life Insurance Agent added at no additional costs

Flexible payment options

Learn more about this program by visiting https://www.360coveragepros.com/riab/errors-and-omissions.

About Gallagher Affinity

Since 1989, Gallagher Affinity has been a trusted provider of professional liability insurance for financial professionals. Gallagher Affinity has a unique understanding of the new and complex liability exposures facing financial professionals and impacting their practices.