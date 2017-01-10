New E&O Program for RIA in a Box® Clients Available

As the RIA industry continues to evolve and grow, there is no question that proactively managing a firm’s risk exposures is key.
Gallagher Affinity has partnered with RIA in a Box® to offer an exclusive Errors & Omissions (E&O) program with preferred pricing. The program is available to RIA in a Box clients through Gallagher Affinity’s 360 Coverage Pros platform. Designed to meet the professional liability needs of both individual RIAs as well as RIA firms, this E&O program features competitive rates and comprehensive coverage options. The policy is a duty to defend contract underwritten by CNA Insurance Company, rated A (Excellent) XV by A.M. Best.
“The RIA in a Box E&O program streamlines the E&O process for RIAs with a simplified underwriting application, online premium payment and instant certificates of insurance,” states Jason Rogers, Vice President of Gallagher Affinity. “The program's $1,117 starting rate is very competitive and from a coverage perspective, the RIA in a Box E&O program has many additional policy enhancements including coverage for alternative investments and the ability to add cyber liability coverage. We are excited to introduce this to RIA in a Box clients and feel we have delivered a well-rounded E&O product offering.”
"As the RIA industry continues to evolve and grow, there is no question that proactively managing a firm’s risk exposures is key. E&O insurance has become a critical tool for every firm’s compliance and regulatory practice management. We felt that offering our clients an integrated E&O solution was an important value-added benefit” said Chris DiTata, Vice President and General Counsel of RIA in a Box. “We are excited to have partnered with Gallagher Affinity to provide our clients access to a well-versed E&O insurance expert. We are looking forward to not only launching this E&O program, but also adding additional client resources in the coming months.”
Program features include:
- Duty to defend contract
- Coverage for both individual RIAs as well as RIA firms
- Premiums starting as low as $1,117
- Coverage extensions for clerical and administrative staff
- Multiple limit and coverage options to choose from
- Life Insurance Agent added at no additional costs
- Flexible payment options
About Gallagher Affinity
Since 1989, Gallagher Affinity has been a trusted provider of professional liability insurance for financial professionals. Gallagher Affinity has a unique understanding of the new and complex liability exposures facing financial professionals and impacting their practices.