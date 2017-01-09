Michelman Becomes Early Adopter of ISO 9001:2015

We were very proud to learn from our auditor and certification agency, that we were one of the first companies they had worked with who had successfully completed the ISO 9001:2015 certification audit.

Continuing with their commitment to excellence and an adherence to company values, Michelman is pleased to announce their transition to the ISO 9001:2015 certification for US operations. Michelman was originally certified on the ISO 9000 standard in 1995. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is based on seven quality management principles that, when followed, ensures a business is positioned to consistently create value for its customers. These principles are customer focus; leadership; engagement of people; process approach; improvement; evidence based decisions; and relationship management.

The tenets of ISO 9001:2015 are consistent with Michelman’s immutable commitment to world-class customer service. According to Mr. Tim Baker, Global Quality Assurance Process Engineer at Michelman, “There is so much about ISO 9001:2015 that directly correlates to the Michelman culture. It states that ‘people at all levels are the essence of an organization and their full involvement enables their ability to be used for the organization’s benefit.’ It also states that ‘organizations depend on their customers and therefore should understand current and future customer needs, should meet customer requirements and strive to exceed customer expectations.’ These are driving forces that have been inherent to the Michelman culture for decades.”

Baker went on to add, “The efforts our team put in to facilitate early adoption of ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our own core values, specifically Integrity and Collaboration. We were very proud to learn from our auditor and certification agency, that we were one of the first companies they had worked with who had successfully completed the ISO 9001:2015 certification audit.”

ISO 9001 is a standard that establishes requirements for a company’s quality management system. It helps businesses and organizations to be more efficient, while improving customer satisfaction. The new standard, ISO 9001:2015, replaces the previous version, ISO 9001:2008.

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.