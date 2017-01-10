Florida Hospital North Pinellas Accepts Top General Hospital Award Our employees are focused on providing our patients with the safest experience and the best experience during their stay, and this prestigious award is a reflection of the high level of care our team delivers every day

The Leapfrog Group announced today Florida Hospital North Pinellas has been named a Top General Hospital, the only hospital earning this elite award in the Tampa Bay area. Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious distinctions a hospital can receive in the U.S., the recognition showcases Florida Hospital North Pinellas’ superior commitment to patient safety and quality. In addition to this recognition, Florida Hospital North Pinellas also recently received its seventh consecutive “A” grade from the Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Score, ranking it as one of the safest hospitals in the country.

“It is an honor to be named the exclusive Top General Hospital in the Tampa Bay area, and receive recognition attained by only 56 hospitals in the country,” says Tricia Williams, President and CEO of Florida Hospital North Pinellas. “Our employees are focused on providing our patients with the safest experience and the best experience during their stay, and this prestigious award is a reflection of the high level of care our team delivers every day.”

Florida Hospital North Pinellas received the Top General Hospitals distinction, and was one of 115 Top Hospitals recognized across the country. The list includes:



9 Top Children’s Hospitals

56 Top General Hospitals

21 Top Rural Hospitals

29 Top Teaching Hospitals

The selection of Top Hospitals is based on the results of the 2016 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care, and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by less than three percent of hospitals nationwide,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With this honor, Florida Hospital North Pinellas has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients in Pinellas County requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible.”

The Top General Hospital award adds to an accomplished year for Florida Hospital North Pinellas, which has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout 2016. This year, the facility also received:

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get with the Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

American Heart Association Fit Friendly Worksite Recognition

Becker’s Healthcare “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” (Adventist Health System)

Gallup Great Workplace Award (Adventist Health System)

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade – “A” grade for Spring and Fall semesters

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2016 Top Hospitals, please visit http://www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Florida Hospital North Pinellas

Florida Hospital North Pinellas, located in Tarpon Springs, is a 168-bed, full-service hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine, emergency medicine, orthopedics, wound healing, sleep medicine and general surgery including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. Florida Hospital North Pinellas has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission, and The Leapfrog Group, for excellence in providing quality patient care. Florida Hospital North Pinellas serves both the Pinellas and Pasco communities of West Central Florida. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FHNorthPinellas.com.