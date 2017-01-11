11939 S. Central Ave., Alsip. IL “We’ve signed two significant leases in Chicago in the last couple of weeks,” said Ben Struewing, Hackman Capital’s Vice President of Leasing, Acquisitions and Sales. “We are thrilled with the 4TH quarter activity.”

Hackman Capital Partners, LLC, a privately-held, real estate investment and operating company, announced today that Nufarm Americas, Inc., has leased 107,790 square feet at 11939 South Central Avenue in Alsip, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The long-term lease brings the 320,871-square-foot building, which is owned by a Hackman Capital affiliate, to 100% occupancy. Nufarm Americas is a global crop-protection and specialized seed company with manufacturing facilities in Chicago.

The recent transaction follows the heels of another large, long-term lease just executed by Hackman Capital Partners for 145,594 square feet at 1010-1050 Sesame Street in Bensenville. That building also is 100% occupied.

“We’ve signed two significant leases in Chicago in the last couple of weeks,” said Ben Struewing, Hackman Capital’s Vice President of Leasing, Acquisitions and Sales. “We are thrilled with the 4TH quarter activity.”

Hackman Capital Partners entered the Chicago market in December 2015 and owns, through affiliates, eight industrial buildings totaling more than 1.1 million square feet.

“Our flexible approach with tenants has not only helped us to fill vacancies, but also to convert numerous short-term leases to long-term leases. In 12 months, across the eight properties, we’ve increased occupancy from 80% to 96%,“ said Struewing. “These are good buildings in strong infill locations—properties like these will continue to be in high demand.”

Struewing also gives credit to both landlord and tenant brokers, whose agility helped the company close the deals quickly. CBRE’s Pete Roberson represented the landlord in the current Alsip lease, while NAI Hiffman’s Chris Gary represented the tenant.

Struewing added that Hackman Capital Partners is seeking to further expand its Chicago foothold and is focusing on industrial and flex properties.

ABOUT HACKMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Hackman Capital Partners is a privately-held, real-estate investment and operating company that focuses on the acquisition of commercial properties in major U.S. markets and other real estate that can be repositioned for higher and better uses. Founded in 1986, Hackman Capital has conducted more than $3 billion in real estate transactions across 41 states—having owned, through affiliated entities, over 400 buildings totaling 35-plus million square feet and 24,000 acres of developable land.

The company is based in Los Angeles, California with offices in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois and Boston, Massachusetts. It currently employs 82 people and manages approximately 300 major tenant companies nationwide, including Home Depot, Staples, Coca Cola, Lowe’s, Sony and Lego.

For more information, visit hackmancapital.com.

ABOUT NUFARM AMERICAS

Nufarm’s North American operations encompass several business units serving agriculture, turf, ornamental and greenhouse, seed treatment, and industrial vegetation management. Nuseed, the company’s global seed business, is also based in the US. Nufarm's head office is located at Laverton in Melbourne.

For more information visit, nufarm.com/us/home.