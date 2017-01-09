FirstService Residential Selected to Manage Heritage Oaks

FirstService Residential, the leading property and homeowners association (HOA) management company in Texas, was recently selected to deliver community management services for Heritage Oaks, an 87-acre master-planned community. Heritage Oaks is the third community launched by Rausch Coleman, a top 100 US builder that specializes in developing affordable, quality homes and communities, since the builder entered the San Antonio market in 2016.

Located in southern San Antonio, Heritage Oaks features beautifully landscaped grounds and offers residents convenient access to an amenity center, play scape and pool house, as well as zero-entry wading pool and junior Olympic pool. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2017, and at completion, Heritage Oaks will consist of over 320 new homes.

“This new community will be a wonderful place to live. We look forward to providing exceptional service to enhance the lifestyles of the residents of Heritage Oaks,” commented Ray Jaklitsch, president of FirstService Residential in San Antonio. “Our local property management team is passionate about making a difference every day in each of the communities we serve.”

Rausch Coleman selected FirstService Residential as the community manager for Heritage Oaks based on the company’s operational expertise, proven solutions and dedication to customer service. John Rausch, founder and CEO of Rausch Coleman Homes, stated, “We are excited to expand into the San Antonio market. Our experience and knowledge of the first-time homebuyer aligns well with the local area housing needs and will position us for long-term success and future growth in San Antonio.”

FirstService Residential currently manages more than 210 associations throughout San Antonio. Heritage Oaks is a welcome addition to the FirstService Residential portfolio, expanding the company’s footprint in the San Antonio market.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is recognized as the leading and most experienced full-service community association management firm in Texas. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide best-in-class association management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 900 properties and communities throughout Texas.

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/Texas.

About Rausch Coleman

Rausch Coleman Homes has become one of the top homebuilders in the United States. For over 60 years, they’ve helped families better their lives and achieve their dream of home ownership.

Whether you’re looking for a move-in ready home or you want to choose select options for your new home, they’re here to help you find the perfect home.

By remaining faithful to their heritage, their mission, their mandate, their goal, Rausch Coleman Homes has built over 20,000 homes in five states. They commit to delivering a home that will exceed expectations.

Rausch Coleman Homes builds new homes in communities throughout Central and Northwest Arkansas; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and San Antonio, Texas. For more information about Rausch Coleman Homes, visit http://www.rauschcolemanhomes.com.