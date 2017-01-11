This data is extremely important to the investing public and the template will help improve the quality and consistency of administrator transparency reports and facilitate risk aggregation and monitoring of investments.

NAV Fund Administration Group (“NAV”) announces that it participated in a Hedge Fund Standards Board (HFSB) working group consisting of leading institutional investors, hedge fund managers and fund administrators, that was assembled to develop a standardized reporting framework for fund administrators. The framework includes basic, detailed and optional information, and focuses on areas such as existence confirmation, counterparty exposure reporting, pricing source verification and fair value hierarchy. The reporting framework has been published in the form of a standardized Administrator Transparency Report (ATR).

“Administrators report information in varying forms. This data is extremely important to the investing public and the template will help improve the quality and consistency of administrator transparency reports and facilitate risk aggregation and monitoring of investments,” said Nav Gupta, Chairman and President of NAV Group. “It was an honor to be a part of this working group and we were very aggressive in adopting this ATR as our firm standard.”

About NAV Fund Administration Group

NAV Fund Administration Group (“NAV”) is a fund administrator with over 25 years of experience in providing a comprehensive fund service offering including, accounting, reporting, investor servicing, and middle and back-office support to the hedge fund industry. NAV is ranked among the top 10 fund administrators in the world by number of funds. With assets under administration of US$63 billion, NAV employs over 500 people that serve a global client base of over 750 clients.

NAV is differentiated in the industry by its independence, proprietary technology and client retention.

About The Hedge Fund Standards Board

The Hedge Fund Standards Board (HFSB) is the standard-setting body for the hedge fund industry and acts as custodian of the Hedge Fund Standards. The HFSB published the standardized Administrator Transparency Reporting (ATR) template in 2016. The HFSB is supported by more than 125 hedge fund managers with over US$1 trillion in aggregate assets and by more than 60 leading institutional investors with over US$ 2trillion in assets.