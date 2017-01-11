Mobile moment ad platform Aki Technologies announced today new results from the first-to-market moment-targeted campaign with mobile audio ads featuring Campari America’s popular American Honey® brand. The “Keep Good Company” mobile campaign, which was created in collaboration with Mindshare North America (the media agency of record for Campari), leveraged audio creative, along with other digital ad formats, to engage legal drinking age professionals aged 21-30 during the moments they were most receptive to the brand’s messages, like how to make a simple mixed drink. The mobile moment strategy drove a 6x lift from control to exposed in top-of-mind awareness, measured by a third-party (comScore) study.

“With the ‘Keep Good Company’ campaign, we wanted to reach our consumer during a likely consumption period with a seamless ad experience that drove action,” said Margaret McDonnell, the Category Marketing Director of American Whiskies, Campari America. “Working with our partners, we leveraged a unique mobile moment strategy that demonstrated a keen sensitivity to the mobile consumer, delivering a brand experience at the right time, in the right place and with the right message.”

Working with Mindshare NA, Aki Technologies introduced a 20-second audio creative to reach consumers who were listening to streaming music on their devices but not, at that given moment, interacting with the screen. As a result of the multi-format moment targeting strategy, Campari was able to engage consumers during activities like grocery shopping, getting ready to go out, etc. — without disrupting those activities.

“There are so many variables in when, how and why a consumer uses their mobile device. If a campaign can’t adapt to those variables, its performance is limited out of the gate,” said Jon Stocco, VP of Sales and co-founder of Aki Technologies. “Aki gives advertisers a smarter way to navigate the mobile experience and, ultimately, build more meaningful and efficient connections.”

“This program is a prime example of why context is key to any strong mobile campaign,” said Emma Witkowski, Managing Partner, Digital Investment, Mindshare NA. “It will never be enough to simply view mobile as just another canvas. Instead, the ‘Keep Good Company’ campaign leveraged smart insights and adaptive targeting to reach people in the right moments, in a way that didn’t disrupt their day-to-day activities.”

About Aki Technologies

Aki Technologies helps brands own the mobile moment. As the first ad platform built for mobile moment targeting and insights, Aki interprets the full range of mobile data signals to gauge and predict a consumer's receptivity to brand advertising. Aki's Mobile Moment Index™ ensures that brands reach consumers when they're most receptive—and with the optimal creative format—while Aki's Mobile Moment Performance Insights™ provide in-depth, moment-by-moment analysis to optimize success and inform future campaigns. With unmatched insight into the billions of data points that comprise mobile activity at any given moment, Aki transforms the ad experience for mobile consumers and increases advertising efficiency for brands. The company was founded by the mobile ad pioneers behind Mobile Theory (acquired by Opera in 2012), and has offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Visit http://www.a.ki or follow @akiunlocks to learn more.

About Mindshare

Mindshare is a global media agency network with billings in excess of US $34.5 billion (source: RECMA). The network consists of more than 7,000 employees, in 116 offices across 86 countries spread throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Each office is dedicated to forging competitive marketing advantage for businesses and their brands based on the values of speed, teamwork and provocation. Mindshare is part of GroupM, which oversees the media investment management sector for WPP, the world's leading communications services group. Visit us at Mindshareusa.com or MindshareInTheLoop.com and follow us on Twitter @Mindshare_NA and facebook.com/MindshareNA.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800s. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Gruppo Campari's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Campari®, Aperol®, Grand Marnier®, Wild Turkey® Straight Kentucky Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolòn® Tequila, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Carolans Irish Cream®, Irish Mist® Liqueur, Sagatiba® Cachaça and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®. Campari America is also the exclusive US distributor of BULLDOG® Gin.

Campari America is headquartered in San Francisco, California. More information on the company can be found at http://www.campariamerica.com, http://www.facebook.com/campariamerica, as well as Twitter: @CampariAmerica and http://www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.