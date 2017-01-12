Primera Launches its Commercial Division

From small tenant improvements to million-dollar contracts, no commercial design project is too small or large.

Although the commercial division is new, Primera has already established an excellent reputation in the commercial market. Primera’s commercial design and installation portfolio includes impressive projects throughout Arizona, such as:



The Chicago Cubs new spring training facility, Mesa, AZ

Twin Arrows Navajo Hotel and Casino, Flagstaff, AZ

The Kimpton Hotel at Cityscape in downtown Phoenix, AZ

The Arizona Cardinals training facility, Tempe, AZ

Jim Miller, President of the Commercial Division, has over twenty-five years of experience in all aspects of commercial design, specializing in commercial and industrial flooring. Jim has worked for Primera since 2014 and as President, South-West region, Jim served single and multi-family home builders, commercial developers and retail customers.

In this new role, Jim will be responsible for and oversee commercial projects. He states, “I am delighted that our commercial work is to be an individual new Primera division, building on the success of our commercial portfolio. I am excited to be leading our highly skilled team to develop existing and new relationships with an increasingly diverse range of commercial contractors.”

Primera is one of the largest independent providers of flooring, cabinets, countertops and window treatments in the Western USA: operating in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, California and New Mexico. Primera’s diverse group of customers includes new home builders, commercial developers, home centers, remodelers and homeowners.

Learn more about Primera at http://www.primera.net and its commercial division at http://www.primera.net/commercial

To discuss your next commercial project contact Jim Miller at Primera P: 480-829-0054 Ext 600, C: 602-725-1424 or email: jmiller(at)primera.net