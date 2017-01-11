Integrated Control Corp. (ICC) is a leader in the Food Safety industry. From February 9 through the 11th, their line of products will be displayed at the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers annual trade show, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This year one special product produced by ICC will be featured in the “What’s Hot / What’s Cool” portion of the show. The Scan ‘N’ Temp is ICC’s versatile hand held HACCP tool that measures and logs internal food temperatures, in real time.

NAFEM events spotlight how industry can use high tech and innovation to make food safer, offer consumers more choices and operate businesses in an eco-friendly way. More than 500 exhibitors will attend the show, displaying their products that meet the challenges of food storage, preparation and service. Of the thousands of products that will be on display, only 143 were selected by NAFEM as cutting edge and revolutionary. The Scan ‘N’ Temp is one of those special products and will be on display at the ICC booth, number 842.

Scan ‘N’ Temp is a wireless hand held HACCP food thermometer. HACCP is an international system for reducing the risk of safety hazards in food. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points are moments during food storage and preparation where there are biological, chemical and physical dangers. The Scan ‘N’ Temp is a Bluetooth probe, that uses bar code scanners and wireless data links to measure and record internal temperatures. Not only will food be prepared safely and cooked perfectly, the internal temperatures will be on record to adhere to all local, state and federal guidelines.

The entire line of ICC products will be on display at the NAFEM Trade Show. From smart measuring equipment to labels and printing solutions, Integrated Control Corp has the answers professional food servers need for running a good business.

Visit ICC’s website for more information at http://www.goicc.com

For information on the NAFEM Trade Show visit https://www.thenafemshow.org/