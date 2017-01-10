FCPX Plugin - FCPX Overlay Mystique 5K - Pixel Film Studios FCPX Overlay Mystique 5K contains thousands of glimmering light refraction overlays which gives Final Cut Pro X users unlimited possibilities when adding this robust package to their footage

"FCPX Overlay Mystique 5K contains thousands of glimmering light refraction overlays which gives Final Cut Pro X users unlimited possibilities when adding this robust package to their footage," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

FCPX Overlay Mystique 5K contains a massive amount of content. Take advantage of the intuitive sample slider included in the packaged effect tool to switch between thousands of stunning and unique mysterious refractions. Users can also change the horizontal and vertical orientation of flare samples as well as the scaling to achieve all-new looks.

FCPX Overlay Mystique 5K’s overlay footage is shot in 5K resolution using the industry professional RED Dragon camera. This all-in-one tool can be utilized for HD to 5k films without any loss in quality. These outstanding 5k light leak overlays help the user create realistic and beautiful looking refractions inside of FCPX.

Once a sample has been chosen the next step in the process of creating colorful jewel overlays is to adjust the light settings. FCPX Overlay Mystique 5K has an advanced lighting control system that allows the user to adjust the contrast, exposure, and saturation of refractions. Users are also given control of the flicker of any preset using speed, intensity and noise controls.

To apply FCPX Overlay: Mystique 5K to any scene, drag and drop the included title layer on top of footage in the FCPX timeline. Afterwards, select the title effect and maneuver to the Inspector window in the top right side of Final Cut Pro X where users can find all the controls necessary to manipulate refractions.

Established in 2006, Aliso Viejo, California-based Pixel Film Studios is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple FCPX. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.