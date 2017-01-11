Mayerson Academy, a non-profit provider of professional development services in the education sector, has published a free toolkit for school building principals and teacher leadership designed to reframe thinking and improve the culture in schools.

“With reinvigorated colleagues and staff after the holiday break, many of us will begin to think about launching culture initiatives,” said Jillian Darwish, President of Mayerson Academy. “In undertaking any school transformation a critical element is understanding that it’s not about getting everyone else to change but rather understanding the depth of your contribution to the current culture and then resolving to make necessary personal changes first. Reframing your thinking expands motivation, engagement performance and has positive ripple effects on everyone – from staff to students.”

The toolkit contains a different five minute challenge to be completed each week over a four week period. Excerpted from the Thriving Learning Communities (TLC) program, the toolkit provides a quick introduction to the TLC framework and action items school leaders can take to begin to immediately and positively impact culture.

“We are seeing an exciting shift in schools that have adopted the TLC program,” said Lynn Ochs, Senior Program Director for Mayerson Academy. “Watching the positive ripple effect on students, staff and even the community is particularly rewarding – especially for our school leaders. We all want to see our students thrive and we now know that a positive shift in culture is powerfully impacted by leaders that take consistent, daily actions that serve as a model for staff, students and the school community.”

Developed by Mayerson Academy, an expert in designing and delivering engaging learning experiences for more than 20 years, the TLC program is based on powerful research from the VIA Institute and a blended learning approach built on the award-winning Happify gaming platform. TLC strengthens school cultures by building a common, strengths-based language; reduces discipline problems by creating more positive social behaviors and less emotional distress; improves test scores and grades by instilling strong social and emotional skills early in life; and creates a college-going mentality by helping students develop their voice and confidence using the lens of character strengths.