“When selected to perform clinical trials, Mid Florida Eye Center has the ability to provide qualifying patients the most advanced, leading edge treatment.”

On December 22, 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of the prescriptive lens known as Multifocal Toric IOL, tested in clinical trials by Mid Florida Eye Center. MFEC was one of just two ophthalmology practices in Florida selected to participate in the clinical trial review that led to its recommendation and ultimate approval for patient treatment.

“The lens is designed for patients undergoing cataract eye surgery who are astigmatic and want to reduce or eliminate their need for glasses after cataract surgery. This advanced technology provides our patients with clear choices for treatment to improve their vision,” said Dr. Jeffrey D. Baumann, principal research investigator and co-founder of Mid Florida Eye Center. In addition to performing more than 50,000 cataract and laser procedures, Dr. Baumann was also the first ophthalmologist in Central Florida to introduce multifocal implants to patients, correcting for distance and near vision.

“This is a significant and exciting treatment option for cataract patients, who are primarily over the age of 55 seeking better solutions,” said Dr. Gregory J. Panzo, principal research investigator and co-founder of Mid Florida Eye Center, who specializes in cataract surgery and the treatment of glaucoma. “When selected to perform clinical trials, Mid Florida Eye Center has the ability to provide qualifying patients the most advanced, leading edge treatment.”

Mid Florida Eye Center will be one of the first practices in the state to receive the lens due to their experience with the study.

About Mid Florida Eye Center:

Mid Florida Eye Center is full-service eye care practice that has served the Central Florida community for more than 30 years. With six board-certified ophthalmologists, five optometrists, five clinic office locations, and two state-of-the-art surgery centers, Mid Florida Eye Center is consistently recognized as one of the nation’s leading eye care centers and has been active in research study’s in the advancement of eye care and surgery for more than 15 years. For more information, please visit http://www.midfloridaeye.com.