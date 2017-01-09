Backhaul Engineering Joins Diversitec Family of Companies

Backhaul Engineering’s unique experience with public safety applications dovetails nicely into Diversitec’s existing customer base and the modular data center offering of Edge MCS. The skill sets in our family of companies perfectly complement each other.

Diversitec LLC Announces Acquisition of New Jersey Based Backhaul Engineering

Midlothian, VA: Diversitec LLC today announced the acquisition of Backhaul Engineering, a single-source wireless engineering and installation services company with many years of industry experience, based in Pine Brook, New Jersey. Backhaul Engineering’s mission is to provide professional services with an adherence to industry standards for quality assurance and safety, delivering workmanship that is executed with pride and professionalism.

Backhaul Engineering delivers products and services to the commercial wireless industry supporting major carriers; Federal, state, and local governments; public safety entities; education, enterprise; the financial industry; and transportation. The company’s primary focus is EF&I/turnkey offerings for fixed wireless broadband encompassing microwave, DAS systems, WiFi and land mobile radio communications.

C.J. Grothendick, serves as the President & CEO of the Diversitec family of companies which includes Diversitec, LLC, Edge MCS (Mission Critical Systems) and now Backhaul Engineering LLC had this to say about the recent acquisition; “Backhaul Engineering’s unique experience with public safety applications dovetails nicely into Diversitec’s existing customer base and the modular data center offering of Edge MCS. The skill sets in our family of companies perfectly complement each other. The interconnection of our suite of services and product offerings raises the bar for our competitors and serves our customers in a truly turnkey and seamless manner.”

David LaBree, General Manager of Backhaul Engineering, LLC went on to say, “Diversitec’s long standing reputation for high quality craftsmanship in the carrier and enterprise business will allow Backhaul Engineering to leverage resources, procedures, and methodologies to grow our business in public safety communications. This acquisition is an amazing leap forward for all of us into new markets and projects.”

About Backhaul Engineering

Backhaul Engineering LLC was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pine Brook, New Jersey, USA. The company provides engineering, design, installation and support services to the wireless industry. Backhaul Engineering serves its clients in the areas of path engineering, spectrum management, interference mitigation, and installation services. For more information, visit http://BackhaulEng.com.

About Diversitec:

Diversitec, LLC is a privately held, 25 year-old Richmond, VA based telecommunications integrator and DC power solutions provider. Diversitec is segmented into two distinct but cohesive business units. One business unit provides telecommunications equipment to large telcos such as AT&T, Verizon, Frontier and the other business unit supplies custom configured DC power solutions from manufacturers such as Eltek, GE and Emerson. Learn more about Diversitec products and services at http://www.Diversitec.com

About Edge MCS:

Edge Mission Critical Systems (Edge MCS, LLC) specializes in providing best in class modular systems that form the backbone of data centers and critical backup infrastructure. Edge MCS is experienced in engineering and supporting organizations such as commercial and private data centers, healthcare facilities, government and municipal facilities, and numerous other industries. Learn more about EdgeMCS at http://www.edgemcs.com Preconfigured modular data center solutions are marketed under the brand name Binary Bunker at http://www.BinaryBunker.net