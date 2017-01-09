Abt Associates has named Scott Hefter, who brings more than 30 years of experience in global consulting in both the public and private sector, as the company’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, where he will oversee business development, reputational capital and knowledge management, marketing and communications strategy.

Most recently, Hefter served as a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm. There, he was part of the firm’s Global Public Sector Practice and served as President of BCG Federal. Prior to this, he spent more than 20 years and held several leadership positions at professional services firms PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and PRTM, a management consulting firm acquired by PwC in 2011. From 2011 to 2014, Hefter served as PwC’s U.S. Management Consulting leader and was the global lead for PWC’s Data and Analytics Practice.

From 2006 to 2011, he was the global managing partner at PRTM, where he served as the first global CEO. Previously, he led the firm’s government practice and global telecommunications line of business. Scott has lived in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia and has worked with clients and senior executives in more than 20 countries.

“Scott’s deep insights into the needs of public and private sector clients around the world, as well as his leadership in driving business growth, will help Abt Associates to create dynamic opportunities with current clients and expand our mission impact,” said Abt President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University and a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Connecticut College. Consulting Magazine named Scott as one of the “Top 25 Most Influential Consultants” in 2012 in the category of excellence in leadership.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a mission-driven, global leader in research, evaluation and program implementation in the fields of health, social and environmental policy, and international development. Known for its rigorous approach to solving complex challenges, Abt Associates is regularly ranked as one of the top 20 global research firms and one of the top 40 international development innovators. The company has multiple offices in the U.S. and program offices in more than 40 countries. http://www.abtassociates.com