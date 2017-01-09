TMT Finance Africa 2017 event announced for London on May 24

The eighth annual TMT Finance Africa event will take place on May 24, 2017 at the Hilton Tower Bridge London with a new focus on digital technology investment activity as well as leaders from key Telecom, Broadband and Tower operators. http://www.tmtfinance.com/africa

The newly expanded programme includes sessions dedicated to topics including: Digital Africa; TV, Media and Content; Broadband Infrastructure Investment; Mobile Money and FinTech; Mergers and Acquisitions; Emerging Markets Risk; Connecting the Unconnected, Financing TMT, Mobile Towers and Datacentres and Cloud.

“Investment and M&A in Africa has been continuing to accelerate over the past year, with a flurry of transactions in the more traditional spaces, plus exciting opportunities for investment into new verticals and tech and media subsectors,” said Joseph d’Arrast, Reporter, TMT Finance, the event organiser.

“At TMT Finance News we are reporting on a significant amount of deal activity in Africa, including Liquid Telecom’s takeover of Neotel, the ongoing sale of Millicom’s African portfolio, and the potential sale of certain Airtel assets. Several telecom IPOs are also in the pipeline. Meanwhile, towercos are entering the next wave of growth, with IPOs, consolidation and further equity investment predicted. In tech and media, areas such as fintech, datacentres and pay-TV are all considered ‘hot’ sectors for growth, investment and demand in 2017,” said d’Arrast.

TMT Finance Africa 2017 is a senior executive-only networking event, which brings together key telecom, media and technology industry decision makers, investors, financiers and advisers. The 2017 programme features 20 sessions, with no media to ensure confidentiality.

Over 200 industry and finance executives, including African telecom and technology CEOs, private equity investors, and leading international bankers and advisers, will meet at the event to discuss the latest opportunities for growth and investment via a series of Private Networking Breaks, Leadership Panel Debates, Peer-to-Peer Roundtable Sessions and Visionary Keynote Speeches.

