Marian to Exhibit Foam Expo 2017

“Marian is thrilled to exhibit at Foam Expo,” states Bill Witchger, CEO of Marian Inc. “Our team of sales representatives and engineers are experts on the subject, as we are heavily involved in converting foam materials.”

Marian converts technical foams of different densities, thicknesses and compositions to meet the requirements of the customers’ applications. The company offers custom die cutting, slitting, laser cutting, water jet cutting, and adhesive lamination of foams. Common materials include silicone foam, PORON® Urethane, closed cell EDPM, and acoustic insulation foam supplied by Rogers Corporation, 3M, Saint Goblin, and Rubberlite.

“We look forward to meeting with OEMs and representatives of automotive manufacturing companies, says Witchger, “As we hope to gain new business in this industry.”

Marian comprises an intimate knowledge of the automotive industry, as 1/3 of their business is dedicated toward converting materials for complex automotive assemblies. Exhibiting in the heart of the Motor City has inspired the company to highlight their unique manufacturing techniques for automotive applications. Marian will be showcasing foam gaskets for cushioning, sealing, and vibration isolation in automotive cameras. Additionally, two product demonstrations will be performed between 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on March 28th illustrating the key features of compression force deflection, compression set resistance, thermal resistance, and thermal conductivity.

Visit Marian at booth #229 to learn more.