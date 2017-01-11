Almaden Valley Athletic Club® Announces its 20th Supersprint Triathlon

The Almaden Valley Athletic Club® (AVAC®), today announced its 20th Supersprint Triathlon and “TryAVAC” date as February 4, 2017. This community event is an introductory-level race for novices and a warm-up for veterans. AVAC® plans to donate proceeds to Girls on the Run of Silicon Valley, a program inspiring girls in the 3rd to 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Coupled with "TryAVAC," this event offers a way for San Jose and surrounding area residents to sample some of the latest in fitness programming for all ages.

AVAC® Supersprint Triathlon is organized into three, specific events: a 400 yard swim in AVAC’s outdoor swimming pool, a 5-mile bike ride on spinning bikes, and a 2-mile neighborhood run. This year, a 5 & under bike/run children’s duathlon will also be featured. In the past, the event has drawn over 150 competitors each year, ranging from world-class athletes such as Becky Gibbs, Pete Kain and Shari Kain to amateurs between the ages of six to 60+. The Supersprint is open to all ages and fitness levels including professional athletes to beginners interested in the sport and families that wish to train together.

“AVAC® introduced its first Supersprint Triathlon in 1983 to meet its members’ growing interest in the sport,” said Jeff Griffith-Jones, GM of AVAC®. “Since its inauguration, AVAC® Supersprint has been a local favorite. We’re excited to bring it back to the community and encourage everyone to participate.

As an added bonus, the first 50 in the doors for ”TryAVAC” will get a free 14-day club membership. This is a fantastic way for local residents to sample popular classes such as AbsoluteFIT, Pilates, Boot Camp, ZUMBA, Youth & Junior Fitness Classes, Tennis Clinics and Swim Classes. In addition to clinics, classes and camps, AVAC® will also feature raffle prizes, gift cards and goodies, a BBQ, and various community vendor booths. “We love opening our doors to neighbors and friends every year to celebrate and give back to our community for their continued support,” said Jeff Griffith-Jones, GM of AVAC®. “We want to expose fitness and healthy lifestyles to all ages and demonstrate how easy and fun it is to get fit and stay healthy.”

To learn more about AVAC® Supersprint Triathlon, please visit http://www.avac.us/triavac.

For information on TryAVAC, please visit http://www.avac.us/tryavac.

About the Almaden Valley Athletic Club®

The Almaden Valley Athletic Club®, (AVAC®), is the Bay Area's premier, award-winning family facility offering total health, fitness and wellness programs for all ages including adults, children and seniors. AVAC's resort-style facility features luxurious amenities with newly remodeled locker rooms, Pilates, swimming, tennis and social activities as well as a new Child Care facility featuring programs for infants through school-age children. With a new, spacious AbsoluteFIT studio we’ve introduced active gym sessions for pre-schoolers and school-age children. AVAC® hosts one of the largest swim schools in the United States. The 8,500-square foot Fitness Center offers interactive Matrix treadmills, stair climbers and rowers, a fully equipped studio featuring STOTT PILATES™ equipment, reformer and mat training, as well as a Functional Fitness and Stretching area. Certified instructors and personal trainers teach group classes and one-on-one training. AVAC® is Northern California’s exclusively licensed certification center for STOTT PILATES™. AVAC® Swim School offers a retractable roof teaching pool for year-round swimming lessons and a 25-yard outdoor swimming pool. Winner of the coveted USTA Club of the Year award, AVAC® hosts a year-round tennis program on its lighted championship tennis courts. AVAC® is home to one of the largest Senior Wellness program in the South Bay, offering Group exercise classes and social events. For more information, please visit http://www.avac.us.