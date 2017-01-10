Kristen Duda, VP Strategic Alliances, Intelex With Kristen's wealth of knowledge, industry experience and proven ability to cultivate strategic business partnerships, she will be an incredibly valuable addition to our organization,” said Elie Mouzon, Chief Strategy Officer at Intelex.

Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, is pleased to announce that Kristen Duda has joined the company as its Vice President of Strategic Alliances, effective Jan. 9, 2017. With deep experience in EHS management consulting, Duda will play a key role in launching Intelex’s next phase of innovation by developing and maintaining the company’s strategic partner program.

Reporting to the Chief Strategy Officer, Duda will be responsible for acquiring, developing and managing relationships with strategic partners while collaborating with cross-functional teams within the organization, including sales, marketing and business development.

“With Kristen’s wealth of knowledge, industry experience and proven ability to cultivate strategic business partnerships, she will be an incredibly valuable addition to our organization,” said Elie Mouzon, Chief Strategy Officer at Intelex. “Her forward-thinking approach to best-in-class industry consulting programs will allow us to deepen partner expertise around specific business functions, product areas, and industries.”

Duda brings more than 13 years of experience in environmental, health and safety management consulting to Intelex. As a professional engineer, Duda has hands-on experience implementing environmental compliance programs and strategies for large, multinational manufacturing corporations and defense agencies. Most recently, she served as Vice President with CH2M, a global engineering and consulting firm. While at CH2M, Duda was responsible for spearheading highly successful environmental sales strategies, which led to double digit growth in the EHS consulting and information management practices, as well as industrial market verticals. Duda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I’m thrilled to be able to join Intelex’s team of EHSQ software experts, and I look forward to hitting the ground running to expand a partner program that can best serve customers. As a market leader, Intelex is well positioned to acquire and maintain new partnerships to assist in its mission of transforming EHSQ,” said Duda. “Intelex is solving real business problems by helping customers achieve efficient and effective EHSQ business processes, and I’m pleased to contribute to the company’s long track record of success in this space.”

About Intelex Technologies:

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health and safety, and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America’s fastest-growing tech companies, and past recipient of Waterstone’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt’s Best Employer award and previous repeat winner of Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit http://www.intelex.com.